



From growing food to playing table tennis and building play parks, clubs, organizations and individuals have made numerous suggestions through the council's Community Choices fund. The fund was launched by Falkirk Council – in partnership with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership – as part of a Scottish Government initiative to involve more people in local decision-making. Now with a shortlist of good ideas. a public vote will decide which projects will receive the first round of funding in their own municipality. Cllr Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the Falkirk Council Jen Kerr, a service manager with the Falkirk Council Community team, said the response was fantastic, with a total of 114 project ideas. "There were a lot of ideas for activities that just keep people busy and connected — social stuff — and that's fun," says Jen. Other ideas included projects for men's welfare, some involving cooking, several for children to get out again, socializing safely – and no less than three uses of table tennis. Jen and the team were also surprised to see so many uses for outdoor activities for young people, such as building pumping tracks and improving play parks. She said: "We feel like this is a reflection of the pandemic and people are out more and that's really encouraging. "It's a challenge for our park and environment staff, with 15 requests, so they've looked at the requests, offered advice and creative solutions. "But we want projects that are run for and by their communities, so if communities want additional parks, they have to take some responsibility for that. "That started some really good conversations about how the municipality can't do everything and help people." COVID in Forth Valley: Deadline extended for 18-29 year olds to enroll in hunting… Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said the settlement is about getting more involved with communities – something they got better at during the pandemic. She said: "It's also about giving our communities a greater say in how the municipality spends its money. "We recognize that many of the time-out communities can do things better than we do and if we can give them the tools to do that. "This is our first attempt at that engagement and we know there will be a lot of support to be given to our communities, especially as we move to capital financing to help make them a reality. "We hope it's something we can do more of as we move forward." It is now possible to vote to choose projects that are looking for money up to 1500 euros and at least ten percent of the votes are needed for a project to succeed. Voting for small grant projects closes on June 18, From June 21 to July 16, you will then be asked to vote for larger projects. You can also request a paper ballot and return it to Municipal Buildings, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 5RS before the deadline.

