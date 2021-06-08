Sussex record girl D40 wins on showcase day for disabled cricket





Our correspondent reports on Sussex Cricket’s handicap cricket showcase on Ansty CC on Sunday, including Sussex’s last match in the D40 county competition against Essex… Last Sunday (6th June) was a special day for disabled cricket in Sussex. Lords Taverners, Ansty CC (the first Sussex ECB Disability Champion Club) and Sussex Cricket presented a showcase honoring both the recreational and representative parts of Sussex Disability Cricket. The day started with two XIs made up of participants from all six Super 1s (Community Handicap) clubs playing a T10 exhibition match before an enthusiastic audience of parents, carers and Ansty club members. With the Sussex and Essex D40 players warming up in the background, this was a great platform for the future disabled players in the county to show what they could do. The Super 1s players and families then continued to watch the D40 match and were treated to a match with nearly 500 runs in 80 overs and a very special finish. Sussex won the toss and chose to field. After their excellent bowling and fielding performances against Middlesex, expectations were high that Sussex would be able to penetrate Essex’s percussion early. The Essex batters had other ideas, with their two excellent openers making it to 135 runs until Sussex captain James Bunday threw one of them. After 30 overs, Essex scored around the sixan over, and with 9 wickets in hand, a score of over 275 was on the line. However, thanks to some very tight bowling in the last eight overs, coupled with three quick wickets, Sussex managed to limit Essex to 237 for 4 in their 40 overs. 238 was still a very challenging target, but at what was a decent wicket, Sussex felt it was an achievable total. With a good start essential, one of the Sussex openers fell over in the 4th to a sensational slip catcher who would have graced the match at the highest level. Despite the early setback, Sussex gave their chase in a controlled fashion with three key partnerships of 48, 91 and 53, with Alfie Pyle ably supported by the other batsmen. By the time Pyle was out for 87, Sussex was close to 200 with 9 overs left to get the 40 runs needed for the win. James Bunday played a captain’s inning and it would have been fitting if he was there at the end, but he was handed lbw with 8 runs left. However, Sussex got the winning runs in the 35th to secure the win. This was a historic day for Disability Cricket in Sussex. As one of the newer entrants to the D40 competition, Sussex has been catching up with our more established opponents, and securing a first-ever win after two winless seasons is cause for celebration. The squad and coaching team deserve huge admiration and congratulations for the hard work and positive attitude they have shown developing and learning over the past three years. Let’s hope this is the first of many wins. Sussex’s next D40 game will be against Shropshire on Sunday 20 June 2021 and will be played at a neutral venue. Find out more about the Sussex D40 team and our other disabled teams and programs here!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos