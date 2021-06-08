JOIN ASICS TO BE A FRONT RUNNER IN A NEW MIND UPLIFTER STUDY





We all know that participating in exercise stimulates the production of endorphins – the brain chemicals that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood enhancers – which in turn leads to a more balanced lifestyle. We also know that physical activity can improve cognitive performance and self-esteem and reduce anxiety, so we should really try to do more of it. We’ve probably all felt a little insecure and less confident after the lockdown, but savvy tech heads at Asics have been working behind the scenes to follow the world’s first research into the impact of sport on the mind. On the occasion of Global Running Day, ASICS launched a service that allows users to measure how exercise improves mood. While most people start exercising for the physical benefits, Asics has tried to prove that it also lowers the levels of the body’s stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, and through self-analysis we can personally record these progress. Even twenty minutes of steady exercise a day can give a real psychological boost, and build up gradually, you can achieve anything. Asics has supported research in this area over the past six months, testing 42 elite and everyday athletes. The results show how cheerful and confident everyday athletes felt after exercise: an improvement of up to 29% in their ability to cope with stress and an increase of up to 18% in relaxation levels. There was also a drop of up to 135% in their frustration levels, making them less likely to make hasty decisions. This research has enabled Asics to introduce The Mind Uplifter™ on their website; the first tool of its kind accessible to the general public to see the impact of exercise on their subconscious mind, it is designed for anyone to check in and track the emotional and cognitive changes that occur before and after exercise. The simple process consists of a combination of facial scanning technology via EEG and self-reported data, which captures the impact of sports through ten emotional and cognitive metrics, including confidence, positivity, calmness and focus, and measures how different sports affect how we think and feel. The results already show that exercise can improve mood and reduce the risk of depression and anxiety. Whether you’re inspired by yoga, Pilates, table tennis, baseball, boxing, hiking or golf, it seems the benefits of just sweating for twenty minutes are worth their weight in the goal – my own personal improvement was 52%! It would be naive to think that we can reverse all our symptoms of depression or other mental health problems with just one training session, but hopefully your mood results will spur you on. Asics hopes that by the end of the year one million participants will join and share their support. This will then be turned into an interactive map that will be used to quantify the positive impact of sport on the collective mood of cities, countries and the world. Through the live study, ASICS will deepen its understanding of the relationship between movement and the mind on a global scale, supporting its belief that sport has the power to uplift minds around the world. Try it yourself here Shop the collection here







