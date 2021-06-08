SJHL prepares for a full 2021-22 hockey season





The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) said Tuesday it is making progress on its roadmap to return to normal. The league said it is planning a full 2021-22 season after a long spell with minimal games. Read more: SJHL looks forward to a return to play for the 2021-22 season The regular season starts on September 24 and ends on March 4, 2022. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled for March 11, 2022. The SJHL said the board of directors, general managers and coaches will meet shortly to determine the schedule for the upcoming season. Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan’s secretary of immigration and career training, said the return to the game is good news for communities with SJHL teams. Story continues under ad Hockey has always been an important part of our culture and economy in Saskatchewan’s communities and we look forward to working with the league to see the players back on the ice, Harrison said in a statement. Read more: Remaining 2020-21 season for Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League suspended The SJHL suspended the 2019-20 season in March 2020 during the first round of the playoffs due to COVID-19. The league received approval from the government of Saskatchewan in October 2020 to return to action for the 2020-21 season. A handful of games had been played when the SJHL paused the season in December 2020 due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers in the province. A competition submission to the province for a return to play last spring was rejected by the Saskatchewan government and the competition was suspended for the remainder of the season. The government of Saskatchewan provided $1 million in funding to the SJHL in January to help the league address the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Related news © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







