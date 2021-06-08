Sports
#FlopOn: Phillies vs. Braves series preview
The Phillies offense scored double digit runs in two games last week, so there is hope that with Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto healthy, the lineup is finally starting to hit the level we expected. With the division rival Braves (7-13 at Citizens Bank Park since early 2019) and their disappointing rotation to the city, now would be an ideal time to show that the offensive renaissance is real.
Mention: 28-29 (Second place in National League East)
The last time they met
After easily winning the first game at Truist Park, the Phillies blew a lead three different times and lost in 12 innings in game two. They then fell behind early in the final and basically slept their way through the rest of the match.
From that moment on
Like everyone else in the National League East, the Braves have muddled through and are 11-12 in the games since that series. They just got the evaders two out of three times, but I assume the Dodgers saw an Eastern team on the schedule and just didn’t try very hard.
Least Valuable Player
Early on in free agency, the Braves rushed out to sign Drew Smyly on an $11 million deal. At that price above the market, the Braves have received a 5.98 ERA and -0.6 wins over replacement. The last time he faced the Phillies, he gave up five runs in five innings. He will start against them in the series opener.
Fun while it lasted
With Christian Pache out injured or not hitting well for most of the season, most of the Braves’ centerfield playing time has fallen to 30-year-old journeyman Guillermo Heredia. That started well enough when he had a 1,004 OPS at the end of April.
Since then, Heredia has shown why he has not been able to keep a regular job in recent years. He has been homeless since early May and his OPS for the past two weeks is only 0.462. Have Braves fans understood that he is struggling?
Friends, as you celebrate this Braves victory, don’t forget to vote Guillermo Heredia for the 2021 All Star Game, thank you. Like, share and subscribe.
Heredia 2021 ASG (@JDunnah) June 3, 2021
Whither the Chop?
Remember when the Braves were going to consider suspend the use of the Tomahawk Chop in games? Do you want to guess whether they followed up on that?
You don’t have to guess, because you already knew how it would end. Even if the team wasn’t still play the drum beat sounds, fans would still definitely do the Chop, claiming — without irony — that it was an important part of the teams’ history and heritage.
Want to read a Twitter thread from someone who is proud of something they shouldn’t be? Please:
I went to a @Braves game today with my wife and kids. Every time we go to a game my wife tells the same story with this premise, I was the one who did the #tomahawk chop to the Braves.
A wire.
1/5
Josh Irby (@sarajevojosh) June 4, 2021
To their credit – and let me assure you, I want to give them as little credit as possible for this – the team account has switched from the #ChopOn hashtag. Being the Braves, they somehow managed to find the dumbest replacement possible in #ForTheA.
#VoorDeA? Is that really the best they could come up with? The Braves franchise and the city of Atlanta both have long histories to draw from, so it feels like they definitely could have found something smarter or more meaningful than that. I suspect they had a list of ten alternatives, and #ForTheA was the only one that somehow didn’t reference the Confederacy.
Talking about #ChopOn
There was some tough competition, but I think I’ve found the worst Atlanta Braves fan out there:
Who would have thought that on the Venn diagram, the circles of People who don’t like masks or vaccines and People who like the Tomahawk Chop would overlap a bit?
Punchable facial analysis
I’ve chosen a man who has strangely — and maddeningly — become a nemesis of Phillies: Pablo Sandoval. Sandoval has 12 hits in 2021. Two of them were tie home runs against the Phillies.
Look at that expression! It’s like he knows he has nothing to do as a major league player, and yet he’s here! Like many punchable faces, I’m pretty sure he understands that all punches received are well deserved.
trivia
Answer last series: Jayson Werth loved to harass his former home fans, hitting 15 home runs at Citizens Bank Park as a National. That total will most likely – and soon – be passed by Juan Soto, who already has 11 home runs in Philadelphia. GBrettFan with the correct answer.
this series question: On April 14, 2014, a Phillies pitcher faced three Braves batters and gave up all three homeruns. Who was the pitcher? (Bonus points for each of the three batters you can name.)
What to expect
- A healthy Bryce Harper against the Braves is almost guaranteed to hit at least one home run per series.
- Zack Wheeler will further cement his All-Star Game cause with a strong performance in the Finals.
- Sandoval will NOT hit a tying home run. But hell will probably still get a keystroke at some point, because baseball is stupid sometimes.
Final thought that may or may not be relevant to the series
Some might say that a preview of a series against the Braves without even mentioning Freddie Freeman or Ronald Acua Jr. doesn’t tell a complete story. So there: I named them.
