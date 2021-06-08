



Coaching the Indian team is the most talked-about job in the world of cricket. And when the position becomes vacant, professionals from all over the world line up to coach the most popular cricket team in the world. But, as is the case with Indian cricketers, the benefits of coaching the national team come at the cost of intense scrutiny from both the media and frantic Indian fans. Over the years we have seen many Indian coaches (Indian/International) have a lot of controversy during their stint. On that note, here’s a look at the Top 5 Controversial Indian Cricket Coaches: Kapil Dev The legendary Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 World Cup and the biggest match winner Indian cricket had produced at the time, was appointed head coach of the national teams in September 1999 following the appointment of Sachin Tendulkar as captain. Dev’s stint got off to a good start as India beat New Zealand at home, but things quickly went downhill for the champion cricketer as India endured a nightmarish tour of Australia. The Tendulkar-led unit was whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series and took a lone victory in the tri-series that followed. The disastrous Australian tour was followed by a humiliating defeat in the Test Series on home soil against South Africa. Things got worse for Kapil Dev as he got caught up in a match fixing controversy after his former colleague Manoj Prabhakar accused him of bribing the all-rounder during an ODI tournament in Sri Lanka in 1994. A distraught and emotional Dev criticized Prabhakar during the press conference, but amid unremitting pressure from politicians, the champion cricketer resigned as head coach in September 2000. Two months later, the CBI acquitted Kapil Dev of all charges. India’s performance under Kapil Dev was disappointing to say the least – 5 defeats in 8 Tests, 16 defeats in 25 ODIs – and Dev was often criticized for his timid approach. Years later, Sachin Tendulkar revealed in his autobiography “Playing It My Way” that he was disappointed in Kapil Dev – the coach – due to unwillingness to get involved in devising strategies. “During my second stint as captain, we had Kapil Dev as our coach. He is one of the best cricketers to ever play for India and one of the best all-rounders of all time, and I had high hopes for him in Australia,” Tendulkar wrote. “I have always argued that the job of the coach is important as he is in a position to play a key role in formulating the team strategy. Who better than Kapil to come up with options for me on a tough tour of Australia?” he added. “However, his way of involvement and his thought process were limited to leaving the team to the captain, so he didn’t get involved in strategic discussions that would help us on the pitch,” Tendulkar wrote.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos