HC opponent cuts Steve Sarkisian’s rent





The time of year when national preview magazines around the college football landscape are dropping has arrived. Major national preview magazines such as Athlon Sports, Lindy’s, Sports Illustrated, etc. will attract the attention of many Texas football fans in the coming months as a way to get informed/hyped about the upcoming college football season. Much of the discussion regarding the previews for the Longhorns this coming season has been about expectations for a new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Former Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator/Reigning Broyles Award winner Sark has a lot of hype for what he can do for the Longhorns in the short and long term. But not everyone is a fan of Texas replacing former fourth-year head coach Tom Herman with ex-Alabama assault coordinator Sark. HC questions Steve Sarkisian’s Texas tenure at Athlon And a head coach who reportedly spoken anonymously featuring Athlon Sports in their national preview magazine this year, clearly questioning Sark’s appointment as the next Longhorns head coach. Here are some of the core bits on what this opposing head coach had to say about the Longhorns hiring Sark as their next head coach. “There are a lot of long-term questions here,” the coach said. “Why take this step? It doesn’t look like you’re doing anything fundamentally different. Texas’s problems are all off the field and within their culture, and I’m not sure this is the coach who can solve problems that only Mack Brown seemed to know how to deal with it.” Former Texas head coach (now with the North Carolina Tar Heels for another go-round) Mack Brown is often cited as an example of how Sark can be successful on the Forty Acres. And while that’s clearly a good case study to work on, Sark is going to make his own way, for better or for worse. The good news is that Sark seems to be off to a good start in terms of how he has built the roster and assembled his coaching staff. He took a different approach to building the staff around him compared to former head coaches Herman and Charlie Strong. And that could be a key to finding more success in the near future. More than anything else, Sark tries to bring that powerful and exciting attack from Alabama to the Forty Acres. Running higher-level schemes and improving player development status will make a world of difference in Texas if Sark can be successful in those areas. Texas closed last season with a 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) record led by former head coach Herman. Sark took over from Herman as the next Texas head coach on January 2 and will open the regular season at home on September 4 against Louisiana.

