High school tennis: Westwood ends memorable season

During a major school year for the Westwood tennis program, the Warriors’ burnt orange tennis jerseys were a decisive gold color.

Westwood captured his second state championship in three seasons during the fall team tennis season and followed that up by claiming two state titles in the spring.

This has been an incredibly special year, said Westwood head coach Travis Dalrymple. We knew we had the players to have a good season, but we were definitely concerned about COVID19 and its effect on us.

(But) we decided early on that we wouldn’t let it become an excuse. A lot of programs decided to name the COVID year, and we weren’t going to do that. It just made us work harder.

The top-ranked Warriors were a juggernaut in the fall, beating No. 5Lake Travis 17-2 and No. 6 Westlake 19-0. In the playoffs, Westwood defeated both regional rivals by official scores of 10-1 and 12-0 respectively, before beating Plano West 10-3 in the state title game.

After those games, we knew we could take anyone if we played to our ability. Dalrymple said. We let our opponents know from point one that we were bringing the heat, and they better be ready. It was an incredible fall season to see all the kids working and improving.”

Dalrymple pointed out that it’s not just the top players that make the Warriors so good. It’s a team effort, he said, citing players like Kyle Grimes and Rohith Gajjala.

Players like Kyle and Rohith have really made our team better, Dalrymple said. You won’t see their names or the stats, but they made our team better every day in practice and ready the starters.

Not only did Westwood have a large pool of experienced talent, but the youngest Warriors had a huge impact on the program, Dalrymple said.

We had an influx of freshmen on the team with Alex Mepham, Dana Kardonik and Simryn Jacob starting straight away and becoming cornerstones of the girls’ grid, he said.

The girls contingent played Kinaa Graham and Jessica Lu in the first two positions, two of the best players in the state. The boys’ line-up was so good that Sachchit Sivaram, one of the highest ranked players in the state, played on the fourth line and outperformed almost any player in the state. They were also supported by No. 1 boy’s player Nic Pelosi, who made his debut with the team last season.

We were incredibly deep,” said Dalrymple. “Seeing Nic win by beating Plano West and claim the state title was amazing. He was new to the team but fit right in with the team and helped lead the way as our best boy.

That fall campaign set the tone for a memorable spring season, as coronavirus rates plummeted and teams were able to resume a semblance of familiar routine.

Spring was great because it brought more normality to the tournament game,” said Dalrymple. “All the kids played great and many of the freshmen got their first taste of the big game.”

Dalrymple pointed to some of his younger talents such as Alek Mesarovic, Adi Paravasthuramesh and Jason Xiong, all of whom had big wins at the varsity level.

“I’m really excited to see how good they can get,” Dalrymple said.

Westwood won 13 of the 16 possible berths in the District 25-6A spring tournament and was also dominant at the regional tournament. Marko Mesarovic and Daniel Antov were regional boys’ doubles champions, as were Sivaram and Graham’s mixed doubles.

In the boys’ singles, Pesoli finished second in the regional class, earning a trip to the state, while Aashish Dhanani came in third and was an alternate for the state tournament. Jessica Lu was No. 2 in girls’ singles, while freshman Warriors Dana Kardonik and Simryn Jacob were third in boys’ singles. girls doubles and switches to the state.

Dalrymple said the state tournament was surreal, with the teams of Antov and Mesarovic and Sivaram and Graham each rising to the titles in San Antonio Antonio.

It was an incredible state championship,” he said. “I’ve never been part of so many kids playing so well at the right time. Both teams were unstoppable in the final. They just floated on the field.

In addition, Luwas received the USTA Sportsmanship award for the state tournament.

Three Warrior seniors will play collegiate tennis next season. Antov and Lu will both attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Pesoli will play in Oklahoma State.

Nic playing great D1 tennis is great,” Dalrymple said. (He’s a) great kid, and the future is bright. And two kids going to MIT, wow. They’re such smart kids, and I can’t wait to see them They’re always talking about subjects that are so far beyond me I act like a tourist around them I nod and smile.

Dalrymple indicated that he is losing a player in Azra Pleuthner who really embodied the Westwood spirit.

We are losing the heart and soul of this team,” he said. “Azra wasn’t always in the starting lineup, but she was a huge presence and really helped all the younger kids on the team.”

Have a lot of kids willing to work hard to keep this going, Dalrymple said.

At the Westwood team banquet, Antov described the past few years as the golden age of Westwood tennis, Dalrymple said.

He was right and I’m just happy to be a part of it, said the coach.

Warrior tennis team members included Antov, Evie Castellani, Lone Chen, Aashish Dhanani, Zeyad Elchouemi, Rohith Gajjala, Graham, Grimes, Simryn Jacob, Dana Kardonik, Helen Le, Lu, Alex Mepham, Gina Mepham, Alek Mesarovic, Marko Mesar , Aditya Paravasthuramesh, Pesoli, Pleuthner, Nathan Qi, Aadhi Raja, Janani Sivakumar, Sivaram, Luke Sultzer, Finnegan Tankersley, Rishika Vemulapalli, Daniel Xiong and Jason Xiong.