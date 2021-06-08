Sports
Edghill signs long-term contract with Smalta – News Room Guyana
Ansa McAl Trading, through the Smalta brand, has signed National Table Tennis prodigy Chelsea Edghill to a long-term contract as the newest brand ambassador ahead of her Tokyo Olympics trip.
Edghill, former Caribbean Under-21 Champion and 2018 National Sportswoman of the Year, recently received her ticket to the Olympic Games, a first for the sport of table tennis.
However, the contract will not only be for the Olympics, but also until 2022, as Smalta aims to foster a key partnership with the rising star.
The Lindenwood University graduate expressed her gratitude to Smalta, stressing during the signing of the contract that this is likely a first for any amateur sports athlete looking to become a professional in Guyana.
I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with a brand like Smalta, I am happy with this route this brand has taken when it comes to supporting athletes, the investment approach is groundbreaking. This collaboration will greatly contribute to supporting my efforts at home and abroad to achieve the goals set for the future.
This opportunity also paves the way for future Guyana athletes who will one day strive for greatness. Once again, I would like to thank the Smalta brand for seeing the potential and recognizing my capabilities as an athlete and individual, Chelsea noted.
Country Manager of Carib Brewery Limited (CBL), Kelvin Singh, noted that this was an important moment for Smalta.
We are extremely happy and proud to be partnering with Chelsea Edghill as a brand ambassador for the Smalta brand, this is a strategic partnership that we intend to continue beyond the Olympics and the next 12 months as Chelsea continues to evolve and take its career to the next level.
We would also like to thank Chelsea and her team for working together to complete this agreement in such a short time frame. All arrangements and communication were great. On behalf of the team, I wish Chelsea safe travels to her various destinations to reach Tokyo, and good luck for the Olympics. Keep inspiring, motivating and making your fans, family and country proud. Singh expressed during the contract signing.
Furthermore, Brand Manager for Smalta, Gabriell Lopes, made it clear that Smalta sees sports development as crucial to the brand.
Chelsea persevered and your hard work is paying off and Smalta is proud to work with you. Smalta believes in the development of our youth and sport and we want to support Chelsea as she goes to the Olympics. explained Lopes.
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) shared in a statement that such relationships between Guyana company and athletes promote athlete development.
This is a groundbreaking and groundbreaking step on behalf of the company in the sponsorship approach and agreement with Chelsea in terms of the long-term arrangement, the elements and tenants of the contractual arrangements, who believes the sponsorship being offered is aimed at the athlete.
It gives Chelsea the opportunity to interact with multiple sponsors of non-competitive product lines and with simple elements of the athlete contribution, the GTTA would like to sincerely thank the GTTA Smalta and all the management and staff of this caring company for partnering with Chelsea in her quest for excellence, the statement said.
Edghill will leave for Portugal, where she will train, before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics which start on July 23.
