Hokies Eye Success at NCAA Championships





EUGENE, Or. After a season of school records, conference champions and memorable moments, the culmination of the Hokies’ return to the outdoors culminates this week at historic Hayward Field. Ten Hokies and the men’s 4x400m relay will take on the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday afternoon. MEET INFORMATION The four-day championship meeting follows the same format as the East Preliminary Championships in Jacksonville, Fla.: the men’s competition will run on Wednesday and Friday and the women’s will compete on Thursday and Saturday. Live results are provided by FlashResults and ESPN broadcasts the match duration of the week. Each field event will be available live on ESPN3, with track events live each day on ESPN2/ESPNU. ESPN broadcasts | Live results | Schedule | Men’s Start Lists | Women’s starting lists HOKIES IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Esther Champion Triple jump The graduate of Kéthely, Hungary returns to Hayward Field for the third time in her career. Bajnok advances in the triple jump with a qualifying jump of 43′ 5.25″ (13.24 m), and will appear in the competition’s second flight at 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday. Rachel Baxter Pole Vault Baxter reached the 4.27 m (14’0″) qualifying height at the East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla. to advance to the National Championships for the first time since 2018. Baxter, a five-time All-American, will start fifth in the competition, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Cole Beck 100 meter The junior from Blacksburg, who continues his meteoric rise towards the end of this season, will see his debut in the outdoor championship in the 100 meters. After a gold medal in the event at the ACC Championships, Beck qualified past the East Prelims with a school record time of 10.10 seconds. Beck kicks off his Hayward journey in the 100m semifinals at 9:16 PM ET. Lauren Berman 1500 meters With the second fastest time in Virginia Tech history (4:10.82) with a fourth-place finish at the ACC Championships, Berman brings experience and strong running to the 1500m competition in Eugene. Her week starts Thursday at 6:46 PM ET. Lindsey Butler 800 meters The ACC Outdoor Championships, second in the 800m, primes Butler to bring her courageous racing style to Hayward Field for the first time. sown 11this With a qualifying time of 2:02.27, the sophomore from Corning, NY, will take on the 800m semifinals on Thursday night at 8.14ET. Chauncey Chambers Triple jump With as great a performance as one could wish for in the East Prelims, Chambers qualified for the NCAA Championships with a 52′ 5.5″ (15.99 m) personal jump on his last jump of the competition. of the Hokies’ Hayward Field newcomers, Chambers is scheduled for the second flight of the triple jump on Friday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Essence Henderson Discus Throw The 2021 ACC shot put champion brings her equally outstanding discus performance to the NCAA championships. Henderson set new school records in the discus throw four times this season, including at the East Prelims where she qualified for Eugene with a 182′ 7″ (55.66 m) throw. Henderson’s championships kick off Saturday at 5:35 PM ET in the first flight of the discus match. Alexios Prodanas hammer throw Prodanas looks set to add more silverware to his season’s crop as the 2021 ACC champion enters the national championship in the hammer in ninth. The man from Kilkis, Greece, who qualifies in the East Prelims with a 223′ 4″ (68.07 m) throw, will be the first Hokie to beat the country this year, his NCAA championships begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Fitsum Seyoum 3000m Spire Seyoum’s eyes are firmly on national glory as the ACC champion brings the country’s fastest 3000m steeplechase time (8:31.23) to Hayward Field. The junior from Leesburg, Virginia takes on the hurdles and waterhole in the circuit’s most unique event, with its semifinals on Wednesday at 8:32 p.m. ET. Diego Alejandro Zarate 1500 meters Zarate has delivered bold performances in the 1500m time and again this season and looks set to continue that trend at the NCAA Championships. Zarate set the Virginia Tech school record at 3:39.03 earlier this year and will take on the semifinals of the event Wednesday night at 8.16 ET. 4x400m relay men A historic year in the 4x400m relay for the Hokies continues at the NCAA Championships. For the first time in school history, Tech claimed the men’s 4x400m title at the ACC Championships, and now the squad of Patrick Forrest , Cameron Rose , Tyreke Sapp , and Cole Beck are set to represent the Hokies on the national stage for the first time, with the event’s semifinals on Wednesday at 11:18 p.m. HOKIES SCHEDULE (all times ET) Wednesday 9 June (Men)

5:30 Hammer ( Alexios Prodanas )

8:16 1500m Semifinal ( Diego Alejandro Zarate )

8:32 3000m Steeplechase Semifinal ( Fitsum Seyoum )

9:16 100m Semifinals ( Cole Beck )

11:18 4x400m Semifinals ( Patrick Forrest , Cameron Rose , Tyreke Sapp , Cole Beck ) Thursday 10 June (Women)

6:46 1500m ( Lauren Berman )

7:00 Pole Vault ( Rachel Baxter )

8:14 800m ( Lindsey Butler ) Friday 11 June (Men’s)

8:11 1500m Final

8:20 Three jump ( Chauncey Chambers )

8:24 3000m Steeplechase Final

8:52 100m Final

10:21 4x400m Final Saturday June 12 (Women)

5:35 Discus Throw ( Essence Henderson )

6:11 1500m Final

6:20 Three jump ( Esther Champion )

7:14 800m Final

