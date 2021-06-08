Exclusive | Rohit Sharma still hasn’t cracked the code of Test cricket: Ramiz Raja





Image Source: GETTY IMAGES India opener Rohit Sharma Former Pakistani skipper Ramiz Raja chose Rohit Sharma on Tuesday as one of the sport’s aesthetically pleasing hitters, but complained that the Indian opener was unable to crack the code of Test cricket. Experienced Rohit is assigned a crucial task to open the innings in the World Test Championship (WTC) as he looks to prove his mettle in England. The Mumbai Indians skipper has only played one test in England and this will be the first time fans will see him open the innings in English conditions. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Ramiz praised Raja Rohit for his elegance at the punch, but said the 34-year-old will have to spend more time on the fold in England. In 38 Tests to date, Rohit has managed to score 2,615 runs at 46.7 including seven tons and 12 half-centuries. “Rohit is a match winner. He is my favorite player because there are only a few players left in the circuit who are aesthetically beautiful. Devon Conway also scored a double century recently, but you don’t spend money to see him bat.” “Rohit, on the other hand, is a joy to watch. Once he’s down in the middle, he’s going to take some big turns. He just needs to improve his footwork a bit against the new ball. It’s hard to deliver right away and it’s going to be a challenge for him.” “Rohit has not yet cracked the code in Test cricket. Based on the talent he has, I would have predicted that he would become a legend in Tests. He needs to spend a little more time on the crease. Great players adapt to the conditions and Rohit will try to spend a little more time in the middle. You take the crease and you get runs. That has been the rule since the 1930s,” Raja said. The cricketer turned commentator also touched on the co-existence of two great players like Rohit and Virat Kohli in the Indian lineup. “Jealousy of performance has always been there. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but during my playing days, the team environment was very important to me. The team environment was brilliant under Imran Khan. The best players always look after them.” outdoing each other and healthy competition always benefits the team. Virat and Rohit can also thrive together. Players often help each other when they are in the middle together,” he said. Raja also spoke of comparisons between Kohli and Babar Azam, saying the latter is a ‘stylish’ batsman but needs to prove himself in the Test format. “Babar Azam needs to improve his test record. He is a classy batsman, but he will achieve a lot in test cricket. He will be considered one of the greats if he scores big innings in test cricket. If the Pakistani skipper succeeds, heaven is the limit,” Raja continued.







