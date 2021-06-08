Argentina has its first boxer at the Olympics – Explica .co

Leonela Snchez, Pan-American Champion in Lima 2019, was invited by the International Olympic Committee to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, something she could not refuse and so She will be the first Argentine boxer to participate in this event in the under 57 kg category.
#Boxing Argentina adds a new square for #Tokyo2020!
Leonela Snchez (57kg) received an invitation from the IOC to participate in the Olympic Games. The 2019 Pan-American champion in Lima will become the first Olympic woman in the discipline to earn Argentina the most medals. pic.twitter.com/sSPotH8L2p
– Sports Argentina (@DeportesAR) June 8, 2021
Also watch
La Monito, as she is called, She came off maternity last October and serving a sanction for positive furosemide doping in January 2020, been unable to fight and get into the ring for five months since December 30 last year. Doping tested positive for consuming fat burners, which were composed of diuretics and are banned because they can serve to hide other drugs, the same happened with her sister Dayana, who can also be invited to Tokyo.
Also watch
Since I joined the national team, my dream has been to go to the Olympics, but it wasn’t just because my category wasn’t Olympic. dThen, in 2019, when she became an Olympian, the doping thing happened and I said, ‘That was it. There will be no Olympic dream. It is over ‘, declared the Cordovan.
Leonela Snchez 2019 Pan American Champion. / Martin Alipaza
Also watch
He also added that he never thought he would be there, acknowledging: “I’m happy. I thought I’d have that goal pending, that I wouldn’t reach it in three years… And this is happening to me. I’m still not falling.
Also watch
Because of the sanction she received for doping and being a mother, she had reduced the intensity of the training, so she confessed: I stopped training in January 2020. I stopped spawning; I’m done with the weight problem, and I’m missing the distance and the physical part… We do calculations and we’ll be fine with the weight problem, but everything else takes time. We are going to try to spar from this week. I come with nothing, and getting in is crazy.
Also watch
The 159 Argentines qualified for Tokyo 2020:
Basketball: Men’s National Team (12 players)
Canoeing: Agustn Vernice (K1 1000), Lucas Rossi (K1), Rubn Rzola (K1 200) and Brenda Rojas (K1 200).
BOXING: Mirco Cuello, Ramn Quiroga, Francisco Vern and Leonela Snchez.
Cycling: One place on the road, another on the time trial (individual), Sofa Gmez Villafae (Mountain Bike) and Exequiel Torres (BMX).
Rider: Jos Mara Larocca (individual jump) and Argentine team (Jos Mara Larocca, Martn Dopazo and Matas Albarracn).
Fencing: Mara Beln Prez Maurice (sabre).
Football: Men’s National Team (18).
Handball: The Gladiators (14).
Hockey: Las Leonas (16) and Los Leones (16).
Artistic Gymnastics: Martina Dominici.
Combat: Agustn Destribats.
Marathon: Joaqun Arbe, Eulalio Muoz and Marcela Gmez.
Swimming: Delfina Pignatiello (400, 800 and 1,500 free), Julia Sebastin (100 and 200 breaststroke) and Santiago Grassi (100 butterflies) Modern pentathlon: Sergio Al Villamayor.
Rowing: Milka Kraljev and Evelyn Silvestro (lightweight double pair) Rugby 7: Loose pumas 7 (12) Surf: Leandro Usuna Taekwondo: Lucas Guzmn.
Tennis: Nadia Podoroska (women’s singles).
Table tennis: Horacio Cifuentes and Gastn Alto
Shooting: Fernanda Russo (10-meter air rifle) Alexis Eberhardt (50-meter three-position rifle) Melisa Gil (skeet) and Federico Gil (skeet)
Yachting: Sol Branz and Victoria Travascio (49er FX), Facundo Olezza (Finn), Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (Nacra 17), Francisco Guaragna (Standard Laser), Luca Falasca (Radial Laser), Beln Tavella and Lourdes Hartkopf (470) , Celia Tejerina (RS:X) and Francisco Saubidet (RS:X).
Volleyball: selection men (12) and women (12).
TOPICS LISTED IN THIS NOTE
Turn into
To comment, you must activate your account by clicking on the email we send you to the box.
If you’ve already done this and still can’t comment, please login again.