T&F Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

NORMAN The Oklahoma men’s and women’s track and field teams begin June 9 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on the University of Oregon campus.

OU earned 14 entries, including two relay teams for the championships starting Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CT. The championships close on Saturday 12 June. Live results of the championships can be found via Flash results. The championships will be streamed on ESPN3 and broadcast information can be found here.

Junior Bayley Campbell will kick off the competition for the Sooners, who will be the first to compete in the men’s hammer throw. After a personal best of 216-3 (65.91 m) in NCAA West Regional, Campbell hit his ticket and finished in the top 10 overall. The junior from Great Britain makes his first appearance in the NCAA championships. Campbell will compete at 4:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 9.

Senior Rayvon Allen is one of three horizontal jumpers slated to compete. Allen, the school long jump record holder, finished first in the NCAA West Regional Prelims with a jump of 26-8.25 (8.13 m) to earn his spot in Oregon. Allen will also compete as part of the men’s 4x400m relay team. The senior will make his NCAA Men’s Long Jump Championship debut at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

red shirt junior Isaiah Levingston will join the action in the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles on Wednesday evening. Levingston impressed during the NCAA West Regional Prelims, setting the OU school record, the EB Cushing Stadium facility record, and the number 1 time in the event in the country during the season. The Oklahoma native took first place with a time of 48.58. Levingston will make his 9pm debut before returning to the track as part of the men’s 4x400m relay.

The first action evening will be concluded with the semi-finals of the 4×400 meter relay for men. The West Regional Prelim team, consisting of freshmen Salim Epps , senior Devaniel Dale , Allen and Levingston, clocked a time of 3:04.68 to beat their ticket. The team will race at 10:18 PM on Wednesday.

The action on day two will highlight the women’s qualifiers. The women’s team 4×100 meter relay will start on Thursday at 17:32. The selection, consisting of seniors Camri Austin , junior Kennedy Blackmon , junior Deborah Giffard and senior Yes’Leesa Giles , clocked a 43.90 to earn their spot in the championships.

Oklahoma qualified four vertical jumpers for the NCAA Championships, wearing red shirt senior Sydney King compete first. King set a personal best of 14-0 (4.27 m) to save her championship ticket in the women’s pole vault. The red shirt senior makes her debut at 6 pm

Junior Madison Langley-Walker earned two places in the NCAA Outdoor Championships and competed in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and high jump. Langley-Walker set the school record in the women’s 400m hurdles with a 57.40 during the West Regional Prelims. The junior achieved a personal best height of 5-11.5 (1.82 m) in the women’s high jump during the prelims, finishing in a tie for first place. The juniors will take to the track on Thursday at 7.30 pm and in the high jump on Saturday at 4.30 pm.

sophomore Payden Montana will compete in the women’s shot put. Montana threw 55-2 (16.81m) in the NCAA West Regional Prelims, finishing in the top 10 and earning her spot in Oregon. Sophomore makes her NCAA championship debut, competing at 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s action concludes for the Sooners on the track. Blackmon will race in the semifinals of the women’s 200m sprint at 7:44 PM. Blackmon ran a personal best of 23.13 during the NCAA West Regional Prelims to beat her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

All American Vernon Turner will return to Eugene, Oregon, where he will compete in the men’s high jump. Turner, who has competed in three NCAA championships, reached a height of 7-2.25 (2.19 m) in the preliminaries to advance to Oregon. The red shirt junior earned first-team All-America honors at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Oregon. Turner will make his second NCAA Championship appearance of the season, following a first-team All-America appearance at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships. The Early kicks off Friday’s action and competes at 6:30 p.m.

red shirt junior Jelaani Davis , one of three horizontal jumpers to qualify for the championships, will compete in the men’s triple jump at 7:20 p.m. Davis jumped a personal best of 52-6.75 (16.02 m) to earn his spot in the championships. The red shirt junior will make his NCAA Championship debut Friday night.

On Saturday, June 12 at 4:30 PM, Two Sooners are scheduled for the women’s high jump Falyn Reaugh will join Langley-Walker in the competition. Reaugh got 5-9.75 (1.77 m) in the prelims to advance to the Oregon Championships. The senior will make her second appearance in the NCAA Championships, earning second-team All-America honors at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships.

sophomore Mikeisha Welcome will participate in the women’s triple jump at 5:20 PM. Welcome jumped 43-10 (13.36 m) in the West Regional Prelims and advanced to the Outdoor Championships. The sophomore will make her second NCAA Championships of the season, earning first-team All-America honors at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Those on the track can advance to the Friday and Saturday finals by qualifying from the semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday.

NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION

Wednesday-Saturday June 9-12

Live results: Flash results

Event location:Hayward field; Eugene, Ore.