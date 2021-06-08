Ollie Robinson controversy – Amnesty can provide a solution as English cricket catches up with society’s changing values

It’s not a case that would particularly tax Sherlock Holmes, is it? Despite the ECB’s suggestion that Ollie Robinson has been suspended “pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation”, the verdict is really not an issue. We know he is guilty of sending the tweets regardless of the circumstances. It’s the condemnation that’s the tricky part.

The ECB was thrown into an almost impossible position when these tweets emerged on the first day of the Test at Lord’s. Failure to act and they were charged with meekness on discrimination – a claim that has often been made lately around the issue of race, in particular – but punish Robinson too harshly and they are accused of scapegoating a young man who, at the time of the offenses, was an ill-educated teenager. The tectonic plates of a changing society rub against each other and the ECB tries to maintain their balance as the ground moves beneath their feet. They get criticized no matter what they do.

Their current method – a suspension while deciding next steps – seems reasonable. It is also standard procedure in such cases. It gives them time to talk to Robinson and see the context of the tweets without the distraction of a test involving him. It also gives some time for reflection and planning of both Robinson’s punishment – for lack of a better word – and the road to rehabilitation. It is the opposite of a reflex response.

So it seems a bit odd that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Secretary of State for Sport (among others), Oliver Dowden, have already criticized them in their response for going “over the top”. Really, given Johnson’s own track record on ethnic minorities, it’s somewhat surprising that he’s in a position to offer advice. It was a point Mark Ramprakash, the former England batting coach, made neat on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

But it is worth considering whether ‘punishment’ is necessarily the most constructive solution here. As Nasser Hussain eloquently put it on Sky Sunday afternoon, if we accept that society can (and should) change, shouldn’t we accept that the individuals that make up that society can change too? You suspect that real change comes from engagement and enlightenment. Punishment can only create more hostility.

The rise of even more tweets from other players – some made when they were minors – has only made things more complicated. Should the media even be reporting these things? Or would they be complicit if they looked the other way? Does anyone really benefit from punishing someone for something they did as a child? In the end, won’t there be some regret in every person’s background? Just as we learn to consider sanity and fear, should we not consider youth and foolishness?

Robinson claimed seven wickets on his debut, but his performance was overshadowed by his off-field actions Getty Images

That’s a lot of questions. So here’s a possible solution: amnesty. This would make the game accept that it hasn’t been as inclusive as it should have been and decide to get better. It would end the current obsession with historical tweets (for example) and initiate a moratorium on further disciplinary action. But it would also clearly outline contemporary expectations and punishments. In short, it would provide a fresh start.

This is not a perfect solution. It was suggested recently in relation to the Azeem Rafiq case – by me, by the way – and received some support. But then it was pointed out that as a middle-class white man, I was barely affected by the racism (or sexism, or homophobia) experienced by others within the game. As such, I wasn’t in the best position to comment on when the time to forgive and forget might be.

This is an important point. Whatever the ECB decides to do here, they must have buy-in from related parties (such as the African-Caribbean Cricket Association and the National Asian Cricket Council, among others) to ensure they feel justice is being done. . It is essential that the ECB demonstrates that this behavior is unacceptable. It is both as a deterrent and to show those from communities that have excluded themselves from cricket in recent years that the sport welcomes them and will not tolerate those who exclude them. For that reason, it’s not quite enough to give Robinson a hug and tell him not to be such a buffoon in the future.

But it may be part of the answer. The fact is, Robinson was 18 or 19 and these tweets were sent a long time ago. We know that he left school without meaningful qualifications and had a period where he struggled for maturity and balance. We know that cost him his contract with Yorkshire. To some extent, he has already changed his life. There are no perfect solutions here, but there must be a path to salvation through the disciplinary process.

There will also be those who suggest there is a bit of irony in the identity of Robinson’s possible replacement at Edgbaston. Craig Overton, as you may recall, was banned for a couple of games after an incident towards the end of the 2015 season in which he is said to have told Ashar Zaidi (a Pakistan-born all-rounder) “f*** off back to your own country”.

Craig Overton is a potential replacement for Robinson but has also faced disciplinary action in the past Getty Images

And it’s true, the evidence of that incident is disturbing. The testimony of Michael Yardy, who played for the opposition, and Alex Wharf, who was one of the umpires, is especially damning.

But it is worth reconsidering the decision of the disciplinary committee at the time. Because while it’s often reiterated that Overton was banned for making racist comments towards Zaidi, it’s not entirely true. Or at least it’s not the whole story.

Overton was actually found guilty of using foul language; a Level One levy in the ECB regulations. He was found not guilty of using abusive, racist language; which is a level three violation. But after he already had two penalties in the season, he was suspended on the basis of the countdown procedure. There was no hearing and he had no right to reply. Zaidi confirmed that he had not heard the alleged comments.

It’s more than a semantic difference.

Could the ECB have made a mistake? Could they have taken an overly lenient approach, considering Overton was young (he was a teenager at the time) and talented? It is possible. Although they did have a top QC, Gerard Elias, who led the disciplinary process. There were several who said that Overton had been misheard.

But without having been there it is impossible to know for sure. Overton, while admitting his temper always got the better of him, continues to deny making the comments. And if we let go of the ‘innocent to guilty’ principle and assume he was racist rather than abusive, well, aren’t we nearly as illiberal and dishonest as the racists? Surely no one wants to descend into a Crucible-style witch hunt, where every perceived awkwardness or trifle is put away for decades with the aim of ensuring that there can never be a chance for progress or a moment of peace?

All this brings us back to Robinson.

There may be an opportunity in all of this. Rather than simply punishing him, the ECB could use him as an example of the change that is possible in all of us – our sport and our society – with experience and education. He may become the former smoker who warns of the dangers of lung disease.

So he was able to volunteer with the ACE program; he was able to volunteer at Child Bereavement UK; he could volunteer for Women’s Aid; he was able to volunteer for Islamic Relief and the National Suicide Prevention Alliance. And that means volunteering. It means tens of hours with each of them. No photo shoot. If he has to pay a fine, it should go to those charities.

You suspect, at the end of that period, when he has looked into the eyes of victims and heard the stories of the bereaved, that he will not find jokes about Gary Speed, Madeleine McCann, racism or sexism very funny. And if he does? Well, then you throw away the key. At least the key to the English team.

But with luck, he can use his newfound profile – and wisdom – to advise young players and act as a role model for the change our game needs to make. Robinson can still be a cricketer and a man of whom all England and Wales can be proud. There is still some work to do to achieve that goal.

In the grand scheme of things, we might even see this incident as an inevitable stumbling block on the road to progress. It reminds us both that what was once accepted in the game is now anything but, and of the need for further education and change. It may not feel like it right now, but maybe the fact that we’re having these conversations is encouraging.