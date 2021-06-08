How a College Football Playoff with 12 Teams Would Have Worked in 2020





What would a 12-team College Football Playoff look like? Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that there is more momentum towards the possibility of a CFP with 12 teams in the future. That will heat up the expansion talks within the sport, but it’s important to see how that could shake out based on past results. Take the 2020 season, for example. It’s not a perfect example given the impact COVID-19 had on the season, but you can see the allure (and perhaps potential failure) of a 12-team lineup by looking at that bracket. Which teams would have reached the CFP with 12 teams in 2020? Here’s a look at the 12 teams that would have made it to the College Football Playoff in 2020, based largely on the final CFP rankings: 1. Alabama* (11-0) 2. Clemson* (10-1) 3. Ohio State* (6-0) 4. Notre Dame (10-1) 5. Texas A&M (8-1) 6. Oklahoma* (8-2) 7. Florida (8-3) 8. Cincinnati (9-0) 9. Georgia (7-2) 10. State of Iowa (8-3) 11. Indiana (6-1) 12. Oregon* (4-2) Note that we said, “usually on playoff rankings. Assuming the 12-team format gave automatic berths to Power-5 champions, Oregon, which finished number 25 in the final CFP ranking, would be Coastal Carolina bumping into, which finished number 12. last season after a season of 11–0 Yes, this model also has flaws. What are first-round matchups in 12-team CFP? The first round would have said goodbye to Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, who lost the ACC championship game to Clemson. It is likely that Oklahoma and Oregon, the other Power 5 champions, would have had higher seeds. Stick to the script, however, here’s the playoff schedule. Matchups in the first round in 2020 No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia

Winner plays number 1 Alabama No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Oregon

Winner plays No. 4 Notre Dame No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Iowa State

Winner plays No. 2 Clemson No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Indiana

Winner plays No. 3 Ohio State This format would question the conference’s championship games as it still allows Florida, Iowa State and Notre Dame based on last year’s results. On the other hand, a first-round matchup between Georgia and Cincinnati would have been even better than last year’s Peach Bowl match, knowing that the Bulldogs who opted out of that match might have played. MORE: Alabama extends Nick Saban to 2028 season What would quarter-finals look like? Let’s say it held chalk. These would be the quarter-finals: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

no. 4 Notre Dame vs. no. 5 Texas A&M

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 7 Florida

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Proponents of the eight-team Playoff would say, “Start there.” Although the Pac-12 champion has been ruled out, these were the most talked about teams in last year’s playoff discussion. Maybe the top four teams will come through. Maybe they don’t. The problem is, eight teams still don’t include all five power conferences. Perhaps that’s why the 12-team model is getting the most momentum under the expansion plans.







