Womens Tennis 2021-22 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 25 Nationally





Pronunciation Guide: Dinora Alloyarova – Dy-NARA Alloy-AH-Rova | Florentine Dekkers – mistaker-uh n-teen Deck-cherry – Dy-NARA Alloy-AH-Rova |– mistaker-uh n-teen Deck-cherry MANHATTAN, Kan. Kansas State’s 2021-22 Women’s Tennis Recruitment Class of Dinora Alloyarova (English, Russia) and Florentine Dekkers (Ammerzoden, Netherlands) has been nationally rated in the Top 25 by the Tennis Recruitment Network, which is the premier site for junior tennis. K-State’s two-person signing class came in at number 25 nationally, as the Wildcats were one of five Big 12 teams (Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State) listed. The top 5 included the traditional tennis powerhouses Stanford, Texas A&M, Duke, Georgia and UCLA. It marked the first time K-State appeared in the rankings in four years since leaving as a senior Margot Decker and emerging seniors Maria Linares and Anna Turco boasted the 14this-best class of 2017. “It’s great that our program has received this recognition,” said head coach Jordan Smith . “Like all schools this past year, it has been challenging with COVID-19 and having visits. We definitely had to be more creative than ever with our recruiting, but we have always stayed within our core values ​​in developing strong bonds with our recruits I am grateful to have a staff like (Associate Head Coach) Tom (Rees) and (Volunteer Assistant) Logan (Burgess Hayes) who have been able to help create a new dynamic approach to recruiting. “Dinara and Florentine are very excited to join us in the fall. Both have done well in international junior competitions and I think they will make a nice transition to collegiate tennis.” A product of English, Russia, Alloyarova has received numerous rankings from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) during her time in Asia. She is ranked as high as number 364 in the World Junior Rankings while earning a position at number 1186 in the ITF Pro Rankings. The aspiring freshman has achieved a Universal Tennis Rating of 10.71 as he racked up spots in the U16 (No. 11), U18 (No. 33) and Women’s National Rankings (No. 98). Alloyarova, a first generation student, trains from the Ozerov Academy in her home country and is guided by Svetlana Gasanova and Elena Bryukhovets. Alloyarova has won several individual titles during her young tennis career, including winning the crowns at the 2020 ITF J5 Singles Tournament and three more titles during the 2018 season (ITF J5 Singles Baltic Wind Tournament, ITF J5 Doubles Green Cup Tournament and ITF J4 Doubles TZS Cup Tournament). The Russian star also took second place at the 2020 ITF J3 Singles Tournament, the 2018 ITF J4 Singles TZS Cup Tournament and the 2019 U18 Russian National Teams Championships. Dekkers will give the Wildcats a boost when next season kicks off, as she has earned a Universal Tennis Rating of 10.34 and has been spotted as number 254 in the ITF World Junior Rankings. She recently reached number 25 in the Netherlands Women’s Open Rankings. Dekkers’ trophy case includes several tournament titles in the Netherlands in 2019, where she won two ITF tournaments in Dijon (J5 Singles and J5 Doubles), the ITF J4 Doubles Tournament in Almere and another ITF J5 Doubles Tournament in Limassol. She is also a multiple Dutch champion in both singles and doubles. During the 2019 ITF Junior Tour, Dekkers achieved an impressive 27-12 in singles, including 13 victories on clay. The Wildcats will return six letter winners, including All-Big 12 selections Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares , for the 2021-22 season. Job earned Big 12 honors in both singles and doubles, while Linares earned recognition for her contributions with Job taking the number 1 spot in the doubles competition. The team finished the spring schedule with a 7-12 overall record, including a 2-7 point in conference play.

