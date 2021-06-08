ODU drops a heartthrob in Virginia, which wins the Columbia Regional Final on a walk-off home run

Through Harry Minium

COLUMBIA, SC –A remarkable baseball season in which Old Dominion University scored so many firsts, won so many big games and went beyond any team in ODU’s 90 years came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday.

The Monarchs fought hard in a pressure cooker, tug of war where every pitch counted, but fell 4-3 to the University of Virginia in the Columbia Regional Finals at the University of South Carolina Founders Park.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, Devin Ortiz drove a walk-off homerun over the left field fence, abruptly ending a long and dramatic season for the Monarchs.

Virginia (33-24) meets Dallas Baptist this weekend in the Columbia Super Regional, also in Founders Park.

ODU (44-16) goes home after arguably the best season in ODU history. The Monarchs have a lot to be proud of. They won their first Conference USA title and their first league title of any kind in 25 years. They were nationally ranked as high as seventh in the NCAA RPI and played in their first regional championship game.

And they entered the tournament as the number 11 in the nation.

The Monarchs devoted their season to Coach Chris Finwood after his wife died in April, and he choked when he talked about how much they did to support him.

“They lifted me up,” he said. “Instead of me taking care of them, they took care of me.”

“What a fantastic group of young men. There are a lot of clichés, leave it on the pitch, empty the tank, and they certainly apply to this team.”

Most ODU players were in tears at the end of the match.

“It’s hard for young people to have perspective at these times,” Finwood said. “But it’s supposed to hurt. Eventually they’ll have that perspective and realize that the friendships they’ve made on this team will last a lifetime.

“Baseball games come and end. The friendships never do.”

Monday’s game was postponed due to rain, and afterwards Finwood said he was happy about that, as the game was broadcast nationally by ESPN2.

“Millions of people watched the game today,” he said. “We were the only game on TV.

“They saw the passion and love that this team plays with. You don’t get that without going through all the things they went through to play this year.”

ODU’s 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic, and the Monarchs spent much of the past year in a “bubble” where their social lives consisted of just seeing each other.

“I think the closeness we built helped us have a special year and win a conference championship,” he said.

“I hope this will be the vessel that will help them to be successful in their lives, to become great husbands and great fathers.”

A team that had good pitching but lived most on the power of its powerful bats, ODU just couldn’t produce enough runs against a Virginia pitching staff who threw bravely. Stephen Schoch, who got the save in relief against South Carolina on Sunday, won on Tuesday.

Ortiz, Virginia’s designated batter for most of the season, started the game with four shutout-innings, double the number of innings he had pitched this year.

Starter Hunger Gregory threw as good as the entire season, closing U.Va. for five innings by eliminating the first 16 batters he faced. The Monarchs gave up two basehits in the first five innings, leaving five baserunners behind, but a team that defeated its opponents by 188 runs this season couldn’t put anyone on the plate.

They eventually scrambled in the top of the sixth, when Carter Tricea , the freshman from Mechanicsville Virginia, hit a sharp single to second and advanced to second when a hasty pitch went over the head of the first baseman. Trice stole third, then scored on a single by Brock Gagliardic , who put the ball exactly where it should.

Gagliardi is a pull hitter, and Virginia had the shift on, with the shortstop behind second base and the second baseman into short rightfield. Gagliardi grounded to the right where the short stop usually plays and Trice scored.

Virginia eventually broke out Gregory’s perfect play with one in the bottom of the sixth when Logan Michaels doubled into left field. Finwood then called on reliever Jason Hartline and forced Chris Newell into a grounder and struckout Jake Gelof to end the inning.

Virginia tied things up again in the bottom of the seventh when Nic Kent grounded into an apparent double play and Max Cotier scored from third base. The umpires watched the replay and turned the doubles over, making Kent safe.

That put runners at the corners, with one out, and Alex Tappen singled through the left side, Kyle Teel scored to give the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead.

Finwood called closer Noah Dean to end the rally, which he did by striking out Gelof and forcing a flyout from Michaels.

ODU re-took the lead in the top of the eighth. After Kyle Battle and Andy Garriola walked, Gagliardi drilled a single into midfield and Battle scored. Matt Coutney loaded the bases on an error by the second baseman.

Tommy Bell then singled into midfield and Garriola scored. Finwood signaled Gagliardi to try to score, but he was thrown out at the plate.

Nevertheless, ODU led 3-2 and was only six outs from the regional title.

Unfortunately, Schoch, the six-foot tall, bearded and fiery side-armed senior, didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way.

Dean got the first out on a Newell flyout but walked Gelof before striking out Cotier. Teel singled to bring in Ortiz, who threw four scoreless innings for the Cavaliers before being transferred back to the designated batter.

Ortiz walked on a wild pitch that enabled Gelof to score and make it 3-3.

ODU then called in Aaron Holliday, who made the save against South Carolina, to extinguish the rally, which he did, forcing Tappen to fly out.

Holiday fired off heat, with his fastball traveling at 148 miles per hour, and threw well. He allowed only one goal from the match winner from Ortiz.

Holiday was in tears after the game and Finwood went out of his way to comfort him.

“I told him he threw great,” he said. “I told him he didn’t let us down.”

Finwood said when one of his teams “stacks the dog on the hill” to celebrate a regional title, “it will be on this team’s back.

“They fought their tails to the end.

“You can never count someone who doesn’t give up. Our boys never gave up.’

Game Notes