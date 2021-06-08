Best cricket bat 2021: wooden bats from top brands in sports equipment

Apparently, researchers at the University of Cambridge have discovered that cricket bats made from bamboo are the future of the game. They produce a bat that is 22 percent stiffer, more durable, offers a larger sweet spot, and is cheaper to manufacture.

It all sounds promising for the spread of cricket, but meanwhile for many in the UK there is no better sound than leather on willow, as the ball rips from the bat to the boundary. At least that’s the theory: more often than not, the sound is leather on the wicket and a long walk back to the clubhouse. However, that shouldn’t stop us from investing in a good bat for those rare good shots.

There are a few elements to consider when choosing a bat. The size of the handle and blade (the body of the bat) can be important, longer handles and blades produce more momentum for big hitters, while shorter handles and blade batters aid in their reactive handling.

Position and size of the bat’s sweet spot where the compound will be the purest is also something to consider as it can affect the bat’s overall balance. A sweet spot in the middle of the bat’s blade will generally lead to a more balanced bat, while a sweet spot lower can benefit from an offensive play on the front foot.

Balance is key, because anything slightly off balance can affect the bat’s pick-up: that is, how the weight is distributed as you lift the bat. It means that a heavier, well-balanced bat can actually feel much lighter than a bat with less overall weight but poor weight distribution.

The right bat also depends on the conditions you’re playing in. A bouncer field will likely require a bat with a lighter pick-up and a higher sweet spot, for all the bouncers that come your way. Traditional British wickets tend to be on the slower side, resulting in a lower bounce of the ball: in this case you might want to invest in a bat with a lower sweet spot, to match up nicely with a flatter ball. A good rule of thumb is that a lighter pick-up provides more control for a batter, while a heavier pick-up focuses on generating power through the bat.

Bat prices vary depending on size, design, handle and wood used: when it comes to willows, class 1+ is the very best out there, but class four is still more than acceptable for most players. It’s not an exact science either, as the wood isn’t made in a lab: this is real English willow, a beautiful tree that delivers the best cricket bats out there, but will never produce two exact replicas. Fortunately, there are plenty of expert craftsmen around to supply the very best bat that can swing a wide ball wildly.

You can get a great bat for 100-200, one that will last for years if you give it the proper care and attention it deserves. However, there are options above that price range that can really set your game apart from the rest. Now it’s just a matter of actually hitting the ball, and you’re gone

These are the best cricket bats for 2021:

Woodstock tour de force 2021 < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: General The Tour De Force is a bat that really should come at a much higher price. Handmade in the Woodstocks Shropshire workshop, bats are made using the same processes founder John Newsome used in his backyard workshop over a decade ago. The Tour De Force was recently highly rated in Cricketer Magazines Gear of the Year issue, and we can see why: it’s bulky without being too heavy, with a big swell to the toe that produces explosive hitting, perfect for forefoot players. It also looks nice, in 10 different colors. There’s a quintessentially English feel to the Tour De Force, perfect for stepping in and if you like us, most likely back to the clubhouse soon. At least that way you look good. Buy now 225 , Woodstockcricket.co.uk {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} New Balance TC 1260 < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: To channel Joe Root If it’s good enough for the England captain, it’s good enough for us. Joe Roots bat of choice if you go to the fold, the TC 1260 is made from Grade One English willow. Those of us who like to hit at bouncers will gain confidence from the high sweet spot placement and the resulting light pick-up will help us ping it along the floor to the limit (in theory). Buy now 379.99 , Allroundercricket.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} Newbery n series < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: budget battery It’s amazing that Newbery has managed to include everything it has in the N-Series for under $100. The bat has a huge profile for its price, with thick edges and a heavy toe. The bat’s low sweet spot helps strikers with a solid, strong connection, and Newbery gives customers a choice of 11 colors to customize their hitting experience. It’s a very handy bat at an even more convenient price, perfect for hitters who have ordered late or are just starting their cricketing life. Buy now 99.99 , Newberry.co.uk {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} Kookaburra Kahuna Lite < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: For Twenty20 A maximum weight of 2lb 8 1/2 oz makes Kookaburras Kahuna Lite a matchmaker, perfect for players who need to score runs as fast as humanly possible. The shorter blade and longer handle target this fast scoring, creating faster bat speed and momentum. The oval grip also ensures that bat movement in the hand is kept to a minimum until you hit a particularly good six that needs a showman’s twist. Buy now 176.49 , Allroundercricket.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} Willow Twin Series < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: For playing well and doing well Willow Twins handmade bats are some of the most beautiful around, with stunning designs and quality materials. Our pick of the bunch is the Triton, which combines a long profile and sharp back with a generous sweet spot in the center of the blade to provide a bat for the true all-rounder. In addition to the obvious quality of the bat brands, there is an additional incentive to invest. When you buy a bat from the range, you become a Willow Twin and you directly support a youngster from the change foundation with your purchase. The Foundations programs train, educate and support young people on their way to work and personal development, all through the sport we love. Not a bad feeling to have the whites every time you put on. Buy now 330 , Willowtwin.co.uk {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} Gunn & Moore diamond L540 DXM < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: For Ashes reenactment The Diamond profile of bats from acclaimed English bat maker Gunn & Moore was designed with one of England’s greatest all-rounders, Ben Stokes, in mind. You can see how his signature approach to the game is reflected in the bat: the shorter blade and the large sweet spot combine to create a bat that can go anywhere and do anything you want. We can’t promise you’ll manage to recreate Stokess’ magnificent 135, not against Australia, but with this bat in your hand, you’ll definitely want to give it a try. Buy now 104.95 , Amazon.co.uk {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} New Balance 2021 burning < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: For handy players The Burn range has been a mainstay for New Balance for a while now, and we can see why. The blade is shorter than average, giving hitters with a higher hand speed even more advantage. The sweet spot lands right in the middle, its versatility offers the ability to play around the wicket with a consistent connection. This is for the handy batter who has noticed the opposing captain sneaking an extra slip behind him. Buy now 153.49 , Allroundercricket.com {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems} Grey-Nicolls blue MAAX 5 star junior < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Best: For youth players When it comes to cricket, Gray-Nicolls is a name you can trust. Many of the game’s top players have used the bats and gear brands, with Amelia Kerr and Sirs Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss all favoring the legendary English label. There is no brand better placed to start as a junior, and our pick is the blue MAAX 5 star. It’s on the heavier side for a junior bat, but the large mid sweet spot helps lift any stray balls to the limit and there’s a balance that creates a super light pick-up. This bat is for eager youngsters who want to get to the fold, ready to hit the rope. Buy now 174.99 , gray-nicols.co.uk {#hasItems Price comparison has {/hasItems item} {{#items} {{ trader }} {{ price }} Buy now items {/items} {{#hasItems} has {/hasItems}

The verdict: cricket bats Choosing the right cricket bat is a lifelong work. A change of weight here, a handle size there: it's a fun process to find the perfect bat for you. To get a head start, the Woodstock tour de force is a winner, offering elite balance and good looks. For big hitters, the Kookaburra Kahuna Lite gives you the lightweight feel and inviting sweet spot you need to lift it over the rope.

