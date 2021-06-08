Where is Lincoln Riley among the top coaches in 2021?





Lincoln Riley is nearly halfway to becoming the fifth Oklahoma football coach to rack up at least 100 wins. And he did that in just four seasons. OU is the only school in college football history where as many as four coaches have reached the century level in victories, and 36-year-old Riley is well on his way to increasing that number to five. Ask anyone who follows or covers college football who the best active head coaches are and the names Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney are invariably at the top of the list, and rightly so, given their incredible track record of continued success. There are seven national championships decided according to the College Football Playoff format. Saban and Swinney have won five together. Alabama and Clemson played each other in three of them, with Clemson taking home the championship trophy twice. Winning championships is the ultimate goal of any college program, and Saban and Swinney are clearly at the top of that list in recent memory. But there are several other college head coaches knocking on the same door, and Riley from the OU is one of those at the front of the line. There are few coaches in college football who would give next to nothing to accomplish what Riley has done in Oklahoma in just four years of running the program. The 37-year-old Sooner head coach has won four consecutive Big 12 championships and taken his team to three consecutive College Football Playoffs. He has coached two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and was the architect of three offensive teams that finished in the top three nationally. About the only thing Riley hasn’t achieved is winning a national championship, something seven Oklahoma teams have done before. But to play for and win a national championship in the CFP era, you have to get past the first game, and that’s something Riley’s OU teams haven’t been able to do in their three previous appearances. That could change, however, as Oklahoma’s offensive always remains dangerous and its defense has gotten much better in the two seasons of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on the OU coaching staff. The upcoming 2021 season could be Riley’s best chance yet to not only make the playoff, but overcome the hurdle of the first game and play for an eighth national championship. Given all this, I’m not surprised that Riley is third on the 247Sports year list list of active college football coaches. A year ago, Riley was number 7 in the same ranking. On his way to the #3 spot from a year ago, Ohio State Sooner head coach passed Ryan Day, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. That represents a solid confirmation of what Riley means for Oklahoma in particular and college football in general. In compiling the rankings, the 247Sports college football staff uses the 2021 Power Five Coach Rankings compiled by its sister organization, CBS Sports, as well as a ranking of every FBS college head coach by Sports news.

