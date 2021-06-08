Women’s Tennis to End with Nations Second Class Recruiting in 2021 – Texas A&M Athletics





MARIETTA, d. Texas A&M women’s tennis gained national recognition as the Aggies 2021 signing group became the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the nation according to this week’s Tennis Recruiting Network spring ranking. “We are excited and very proud of our group of upcoming freshmen”, head coach Mark Weaver stated. “It means a lot that we have been recognized as the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation this year. The last time we had scholarships available was in 2018, which was also recognized as the No. 2 signing class at the time, so we clearly have an excellent record serving on recruiting success here at Texas A&M. Our women’s tennis program has had some very impressive seasons over the past ten years, and we are confident and optimistic that we will continue to compete at a very high level the coming years.” Aggies’ incoming group consists of four of the highest-rated student athletes from across the country headlined by Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana and Jeanette Mireles, each of whom earned TRN’s coveted blue-chip status, with an additional five-star product in Ellie Pittman . Pielet, a resident of El Paso, Texas, ranked as high as the No. 1 in the nation and currently ranks as the No. 2 product from the state of Texas. Born in Southbury, Connecticut, Stoiana arrives in Aggieland as the nation’s number 10 and highest-rated player in New England. Mireles, a Houston native, scored as high as 23rd in America and has a career-best 10.93 UTR. Finally, Pittman comes from Indianapolis and comes to Texas A&M as the top prospect from the state of Indiana, also with a career-best 10.93 UTR. A&M’s signing class in 2021 matches the program’s record at No. 2, tying the 2018 group with Aggie standout Jayci Goldsmith , Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde . Weaver and his staff have racked up top-10 groups in each of his three signings and have never signed a class below the No. 7 in the nation. Texas A&M is the highest-rated program in the Southeastern Conference, with league rivals Georgia and South Carolina in 4th and 11th place, respectively. The Aggies were also recognized as the highest-rated program in the state of Texas, beating arch-rival Texas Longhorns by more than 80 points. In determining the best recruiting classes each year, the Tennis Recruiting Network reaches out to junior tennis experts, reporters and writers from across the country in formulating a top 25 poll. Each panelist submits a ballot with 25 ranked teams, with the No. 1 team earning 25 points, the No. 2 team earning 24 points, and so on. TRN welcomed a panel of 14 voters to the final spring rankings. TENNISRECRUITING.NET TOP-10 1. Stanford (350 points)

2. Texas A&M (310 points) 3. Duke (293 points)

4. Georgia (276 points)

5. UCLA (263 points)

6. Virginia (256 points)

T-7. State of Arizona (241 points)

T-7. Harvard (241 points)

T-9. Texel (227 points)

T-9. Princeton (227 points) FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com to learn more about Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team at facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.







