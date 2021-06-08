Latest men’s hockey class announced





Hockey Men | 8-6-2021 14:19:00 hours ROCHESTER, NY – RIT hockey coach men Wayne Wilson announced the seven new members of the program who will join the team next season. “Associate Head Coaches Brian Hills and Dave Insalaco have once again done a great job bringing in quality student athletes who will excel both on the ice and in the classroom,” said Wilson. “We are bringing in a goalkeeper, two defenders and four forwards who we expect to challenge for quality minutes and have an immediate impact and help us achieve our goals of winning an Atlantic hockey championship and representing our league in the NCAA tournament.” Check back in the next few days when the rest of the class is announced. Tanner Andrew Forward Virden, Manitoba Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)

Coach Hills says: : Tanner is an experienced right-handed attacker who has very good speed and acceleration. He is agile, plays a smart game and his versatility has enabled him to play all three positions up front. Tanner was one of the top playmakers in the MJHL a year ago with the Virden Oil Capitals. His skills and vision enabled him to become a quarterback for one of the best power play units in the league as he sees the ice well and plays a selfless game. He finished the 2019-20 season with 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points in 47 games and finished eighth in the league in points per game to be voted all-star of the second team. Last year, after a shortened MJHL season, Tanner moved to British Columbia to play for the Chilliwack Chiefs, scoring a total of eight goals and five assists in 20 games and winning the Unsung Hero Award. We see Tanner as an entertaining attacking player for the Tigers who can also take penalties with his speed and athleticism.

