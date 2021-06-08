Simone Biles made gymnastics history for seventh national victory on her Olympic journey





Again, Legendary Gymnast Simone Biles left the audience speechless. Last month, Biles became the first woman to successfully Yurchenko double pike vault routine. Previously, only men had tried the routine, reports News week. The Yurchenko double pike vault includes a rounding off on the springboard, a backhandspring on the vault, and then two mid-air pike backflips before landing, according to The hill. This month Biles became the first woman to win the National Gymnastics Championship seven times, reported CNN. How did Simone Biles make gymnastics history this time? This weekend the US Gymnastics Championship took place in Fort Worth, Texas. Biles dominated, taking first place in floor, beam and vault, as well as taking first place in the overall standings Insider. The 24-year-old gymnastics legend scored 119,650 nearly five points more than second place Sunisa Lee. On the way to winning her seventh title, Biles performed new skills she invented. The gymnast named four moves after her, said: CNN. Biles had a rock crystal goat on her leotard as a nod to those who call her call GOAT, or the best of all time, said The hill. Will Biles participate in the Tokyo Olympics? Biles, a four-time gold medalist, is expected to compete in Tokyo but has not yet earned her spot on the US national team. Olympic team trials will be held from June 24 to 27, said CBS News. The two best all-round finishers automatically qualify for the Olympic team. I feel like every championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out mainly because it’s the road to Tokyo, Biles said via CNN. With a competitive season making history, Biles has already been selected to compete in the Olympic trials, said CBS News. She is expected to move on to Tokyo and possibly show off her Yurchenko double pike vault. Biles hopes to become the first woman to win consecutive Olympic championships in more than 50 years HuffPost.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos