Cricket practices are held together by a series of tacit agreements
Badminton great Prakash Padukone once attracted a youngster for literally playing with an opponent, playing trick shots, pretending to punch and occasionally holding his racket in the wrong hand. It was a friendly match, but Prakash called the youngster aside and told him that a sportsman should never despise an opponent.
All sports have ways of dealing with unsportsmanlike behavior. The diver in football, the racket abuser in tennis, the player who disagrees with an arbitration decision in cricket, they all have to pay the price. Entire books have been written about golf etiquette. There are rules and then something called mind.
What is legal is not always acceptable. When Trevor Chappell gave New Zealander Brian McKechnie a forearm ball to prevent him from hitting a six to win the match, it was within the law, but it caused a scandal. Australian skipper Greg Chappell later said all his frustrations had boiled over that day. The authorities quickly banned underarm births.
Unsportsmanlike conduct
Likewise, a bowler driving the non-striker backing up is within the laws, but it always leads to a discussion of unsportsmanlike conduct when it happens.
Like other forms of life, cricket is the result of an informal social contract, writes Mike Brearley inar Spirit of cricket. Its practices are held together and underpinned by a series of mostly tacit agreements, all of which are part of our legacy from previous generations.
Entering the world of cricket is to enter such traditions and expectations and feel safe enough in them
The philosopher David Papineau points out an interesting anomaly in what is acceptable. While it would be a disgrace for a cricketer to claim a catch he didn’t make, he writes, this is morally very acceptable for a baseball player. The explanation lies in the difference between morality and convention, says Papineau.
Bowlers inciting a batsman to do something irrational, such as suddenly jumping into a loft, happens more often than is acknowledged. It borders on the acceptable, but once wives and girlfriends get into the conversation, it flips the other way.
The preamble was written into the Laws of Cricket in 2000. It had 417 words. In 2017, it was reduced to 163. Mike Brearley has proposed a 39-word version: anyone involved in cricket must respect the integrity of the game. On the pitch and off, the spirit of cricket asks us to play hard but fair. And let’s not lose sight of the essence of the word play.
Sunil Gavaskar reacts
On another topic, Sunil Gavaskar has responded to last week’s column saying he didn’t throw a tantrum when he struck left-handed in a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. Here is his full letter to me.
Hi Suresh,
I have read your column about ambidextrous athletes with great interest because if there is someone who is really good who is ambidextrous, especially as a bowler, he not only offers an exciting sight but also additional options to the captain as he determines his team.
However, I was very disappointed when I read the bit about my left-handed hitting not as a tactic but as a tantrum.
Worse, you’ve tried to shoot over the shoulders of the Karnataka teams by saying they believe to this day it was a tantrum.
Obviously your idea of the Karnataka team is one of the few members that hangs out with you and is not supposed to be eleven members like a cricket team because I’m sure Raghuram Bhat who was the nemesis of Mumbai in that game, thought it was a great tactic to neutralize him and didn’t think it was done out of pique like many others with a chip on their shoulders about the Mumbai cricket feeling.
Obviously you weren’t on the ground at the time, otherwise you would have noticed that when a right-handed bowler came to bowl, I switched to right-handed hitting so that the spinning ball would hit my body and not take the edge, which is exactly the thinking of hitting left handed against the left handed spinners Raghuram Bhat and Vijaykrishna who did most of the bowling.
If that wasn’t a tactic, I don’t know what cricket tactics are. Tantrums will only get rid of a batsman more often and I went left/right handed unbeaten for over an hour.
Yes, we Mumbai cricketers are not as bright, intelligent or educated with impressive degrees as the Karnataka cricketers, but our cricket sense has always been better than most as our Ranji Trophy record shows.
Now that I have presented the facts, I hope that you will do the right thing and correct the wrong impression about that effort that you have created in the readers.
Regards,
Sunil
