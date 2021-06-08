Pre-season football magazines in newsstands

MORGANTOWN, W.Va I think you can count me among the creatures of habit. In the morning, I always stop at convenience stores on the right side of the highway to get my cup of coffee because I don’t have to cross any traffic.

Since the pandemic started, I’ve spent most of my Friday evenings listening to vinyl records in the recreation room, while posting some of them on social media in what I’ve got my Friday Night Spins.

Another habit of mine that goes way back is to always look at the list of contributing writers before opening any preseason football magazine I read. I think this practice dates back to the late 1970s, when Syracuse Herald-Journal sports editor Arnie Burdick wrote the Oriental football section for Street & Smith’s Magazine.

With Burdick, you knew that what he wrote about Syracuse, Penn State, Pitt, and Boston College was probably going to be pretty positive as he spent years watching those teams and building long-term relationships with their coaches and sports information directors.

Burdick’s West Virginia reports also generally favored the Mountaineers, especially during the Bobby Bowden years in the early 1970s, because the affable Bowden was always so generous with his time for reporters.

I mention this because the West Virginia football communications director… Mike Montoros put a copy of the Athlon Sports College Football Annual 2021 on my desk earlier this week. The Nashville, Tennessee publication has been around for years, which is no small feat given the volatile and unprofitable nature of print journalism today.

It has Mountaineer running back Leddie Brown on the regional cover, now on sale locally, but the returning 1,000-yard rusher didn’t make one of the three preseason All-America teams the magazine chose.

Brown also found no place in Athlon’s All-Big 12 first team, which was dominated by players from Oklahoma and Iowa State. Brown was the only Mountaineers offensive man named in the second squad, while, Akheem Mesidor , Dante Stills and Alonzo Addae were listed on Athlon’s Big 12 second defensive unit.

The Mountaineers on the attack of the third team were wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. , Centre Zach Frazier and Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester , while linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo was the only representative of the Mountaineer on the Third Defensive Unit.

The magazine listed the top 12 Big 12 games to watch this year and none of them included West Virginia, and the Big 12 unit rankings in 2021 had the Mountaineers in the middle or bottom in each category.

In fact, West Virginia’s highest-ranking unit was the offensive line at number 5. The rest were either number 6 or number 7, meaning the sum of the parts must be greater than the whole when it comes to Neal Brown ‘s third Mountaineer football team because West Virginia magazine ranked just eight places outside the national top 25 at number 33.

For what it’s worth, I have a sneaking suspicion that West Virginia’s rankings could get even higher once the last sentence is written about the 2021 football season.

Just out of curiosity, I went back and looked at how West Virginia fared in the 2016 Athlon College Football Preview.

Of the individual units, the offensive line was No. 1 in the Big 12 that year, the linebackers were last, and the rest were somewhere between No. 4 and No. 8. Two players, center Tyler Orlosky and defensive tackle Noble Nwachukwu, made the first teams of the preseason. Only one player, offensive guard Kyle Bosch, stood on the second offensive and defensive units.

Athlon’s national prediction had placed West Virginia at number 40 with the following team synopsis: “West Virginia has won almost entirely through offense before, and it should be in 2016 to return to a bowl game and maybe save (Dana) Holgorsen’s work.”

The 2016 season ended up being West Virginia’s best since they joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Mountaineers won 10 regular-season games and finished in a tie for second place with Oklahoma State in the league final that year.

When I hit the fast-forward button for five years, I see some similarities between the two squads. The 2016 edition had eight starters returning on offense, just like this year’s team, and the 2016 offense was the most balanced of Holgorsen’s West Virginia tenure with a footrace finishing at an average of 228.4 yards per game. . It was the closest the Mountaineers ever had to having the all-round unity synergy that Neal Brown is currently doing his PhD within his football program.

West Virginia’s attack this year will revolve around Brown, a workhorse capable of setting some big numbers in 2021. Through hard work and some exceptional player recruitment and development, the offensive line is finally returning to where it once was in 2016, when Orlosky was below center, and despite some unexpected departures, the Mountaineer defense is way ahead of where it was heading into the 2016 campaign when they only had three returning starters.

Here’s part of Athlon’s latest look at the 2021 Mountaineers: “The main goal for this group is to stay in the conference title fight at the end of November.”

We will see.

Another thing to think about: look at what? Neal Brown did in year three in Troy when he had enough time to make his mark on the program. The Trojans won 11 games, upset 25this-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge, captured some of the Sun Belt Conference regular season title, beating North Texas in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl.

An anonymous opposing coach said of Brown: “What you keep seeing on film is they play hard, they’re focused on details, and when you saw those Troy teams, he just kept them steady, steady and then boom, they’re a complete team. It’s coming slowly.”

It’s clear that West Virginia, as the Big 12’s outlier program, still has something to prove when it comes to the regional writers Athlon hired this year to give a taste of the conference.

Maybe that will happen in the third year below Neal Brown .

Stay tuned.