2021 French Open Quarterfinal Odds, Predictions: Tennis Expert Reveals Djokovic vs. Berrettini Choices





The world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic faces an intriguing challenge in the quarter-finals of the 2021 French Open. Djokovic, who is also the No. 1 seed in the field, will face No. 9 seed Matteo Berrettini with a berth in the semi-final on the line. The match will be at Roland Garros on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. While nothing is certain, the winner is on track to face tournament favorite Rafael Nadal in the next round. Djokovic is a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in the final shot of Djokovic vs. Berrettini from William Hill Sportsbook, with Berrettini as the underdog with +325 (risk $100 to win $325). William Hill set the over-under for total games at 35.5, with Djokovic being the favorite with 5.5 games. Before making a French Open pick for 2021, make sure you view the latest tennis predictions from Sean Calvert of SportsLine. Calvert is the famous handicapper who named Stan Wawrinka and won the 2014 Australian Open 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells at 80-1, in addition to many stunning calls. Anyone who follows their choices is way up. Now Calvert has joined the 2021 French Open men’s quarterfinal matchup with Djokovic vs. Berrettini and revealed his best bets. Go to SportsLine to see them. Top Djokovic vs. Berrettini predictions Djokovic is by definition the favourite, but Berrettini must be up to the challenge. He has 90 percent service in the tournament, taking advantage of drier conditions and playing above his normal baseline on clay. Berrettini also breaks serve 24 percent of the time and has a great forehand. Apart from that, Djokovic has been more vulnerable than usual in the recent past, including a loss to Aslan Karatsev in Belgrade. Still, Djokovic has reached at least the quarter-finals in 15 of 17 appearances in the French Open. He lost a couple of tiebreaks and fell 0-2 in the fourth round, but Djokovic won 16 of 17 games before 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti retired on Monday. Djokovic also breaks service 43 percent of the time and his return match will be crucial against Berrettini. He also won the only previous encounter in a dominant fashion, with Berrettini winning just three games in 2019. How to make Berrettini vs. Djokovic Choices Calvert has called the over-under for total games and he has found a prop bet that he loves and that is close to 3-1. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets. Who will win Berrettini vs. Djokovic in the 2021 French Open Men’s Quarterfinals? And what other choice could lead to a great return? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s best bets, all from a renowned tennis handicapper, and invent.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos