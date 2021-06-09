Siddle pulls out of county cricket stint





Peter Siddle will miss the remainder of the county season at Essex after returning home to Australia for personal reasons. The former Australian, 36, has taken 20 wickets in six County Championship matches this year averaging 24.40 this year and recently received his county cap. “I am sad to leave Chelmsford early as I love playing for Essex,” said Siddle, who took 221 wickets in 67 Tests at 30.66 for Australia between October 2008 and September 2019. “I’ve built a really strong bond with the boys so it’s disconcerting to have to go home but hopefully in the future I can come back and play some more cricket for this great club. “I know I’m coming to the end of my career, but I still have some playing time left. “We’ll see what happens in the coming months and in the run-up to the 2022 season, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed that there is still a little more cricket to play for Essex.” Essex, the defending champions, are currently second in Group 1 of this year’s championship as the competition pauses for T20 matches. Siddle becomes the third Australian to leave a UK sojourn early – following injuries to Billy Stanlake (back stress fracture) and Sean Abbott (grade 2 hamstring tear). Hot on his heels will be wicketkeeper batsman Ben McDermott and veteran all-rounder Dan Christian, who were added to the Australian squad last night for the impending white ball tour of the Caribbean and Bangladesh. McDermott and Christian are currently in the UK with Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire respectively for this week’s start of the T20 Blast competition. McDermott played one County Championship game with Derbyshire last week, while Christian has yet to play, having left for the UK from his stint in the IPL. Both will return to Australia this week to complete the mandatory two-week quarantine period ahead of the Australian squad’s scheduled departure to the Caribbean in late June. Stanlake had bowled 17 overs, including seven no-balls, for a 2-91 return in his debut game with Derbyshire, but was diagnosed with a stress fracture after the game. Abbott, on his County Championship debut with Surrey, hit 40 with the bat and took 2-5 in five second-innings overs, but on the final delivery of his fifth over, his ankle rolled in footsteps causing the hamstring strain. Abbott, who is currently in his mandatory hotel quarantine after returning to Australia on Tuesday, faces about eight weeks of rehabilitation.

