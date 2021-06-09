Mississippi State is a trap game for the Aggies





At this point in Jimbo Fisher’s tenure, the Texas A&M soccer team has reached a point where any finish outside the top-15 is considered a tough season. After finishing 4th in the final AP Poll of the 2020-21 season, the bar is set extremely high. And in the SEC, arguably the best conference in college football, there’s little to no room for error. Take a look at Texas A&Ms Football schedule 2021-22, the first to come out is a game on October 9 at College Station on the Aggies’ property. This will be the game that players, fans and media have been looking forward to all season. Whatever happens, this will remain the most important game of the season for the Aggies. Last year, a loss in Tuscaloosa resulted in a missed College Football Playoff appearance for the Texas A&M Football team, even though they had one of the best resumes in the game. That is why the match against the reigning national champion is so important. Texas A&M Football Team Might Get Caught Looking Ahead of Their Schedule This is where things get tricky though. Last year, the Aggies had an easy opponent in Vanderbilt before going to play “Bama.” It should have been an easy win, but TAMU stumbled and nearly dropped a game for a clearly inferior team. In 2021 they will have an even tougher opponent in the week before facing the Crimson Tide. In fact, while Mississippi State doesn’t look great on paper, they have one of the best coaches in the conference, so this is one Bulldogs team that shouldn’t be overlooked. This would be what we call a ‘trap game’ in the biz. Seriously though, this is a trap game for the Aggies. Last year they wrestled their opponent just before they faced Alabama and there’s no reason to believe this year will be any different. In all likelihood, Jimbo Fisher’s squad will go into their match-up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4-0, with ego inflated. They will take on a Bulldogs team that was still adjusting to a new head coach in 2020 and has 16 returning starters, including a promising quarterback, wideout and defensive unit. The Aggies should win this game, but it may not be as close as some fans hope.

