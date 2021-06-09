Russian-Israeli tennis player Karatsev reaches French Open mixed doubles final





JTA — Maybe beginner’s luck: Russian-Israeli tennis player Aslan Karatsev, who plays mixed doubles for the first time, has reached the final of the French Open with partner Elena Vesnina. Maybe not: At the Australian Open in February, Karatsev had a great run, reaching the semi-finals before losing to eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. That was his first Grand Slam tournament in singles or doubles. Karatsev and Vesnina have now set their sights on playing mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics starting next month. Karatsev, 27, was born in the North Caucasus in Russia. His maternal grandfather is Jewish and moved to Israel when he was 3 years old. He left at age 12, saying the lack of funding from the Israel Tennis Association was a major factor driving him to leave. His mother and sister stayed in Israel. Karatsev will represent Russia in singles at the postponed Olympics due to his ranking, number 26 in the world as of May, and he reached out to compatriot Vesnina, 34, a women’s doubles champion, about the opportunity to compete in the mixed doubles. Receive the Daily Edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our top stories. Sign up for free Elena Vesnina of Russia during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) We spoke before the tournament, like two months ago, and I asked her to try mixed play with me, Karatsevsaid. I asked her if she would like to play mixed because it is a good opportunity to play [in the] Olympic Games together. She has a good experience. She has had a great career in the past [and] she is now continuing after she retired for two years. (Vesnina retired from tennis after giving birth to her daughter in November 2018.) I was genuinely surprised when I saw the message from him, Vesninajoked. He texted me in February. He was like, oh hey, do you wanna play mixed with me at the French? And I was like, Aslan, it’s only February! That text paid off: Karatsev and Vesnina defeated the third-placed Dutch team of Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof in the semifinals on Tuesday 6-4, 6-1. They will face the American Desiree Krawczyk and the British Joe Salisbury in the final on Thursday. Karatsev lost in the second round of singles.







