Sports
Kentucky Track and Field Teams Begin NCAA Championships Championship
EUGENE, Oregon The Kentucky men’s and women’s track and field teams have 24 entries for the 2021 NCAA Championships, which will take place Wednesday through Saturday at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
The British men, the number 9 in the country, have 13 entries and will compete on Wednesday and Friday. On Wednesday, Wildcats will compete in the two-court finals, Keaton Daniel in the pole vault and Trey Causey III in the long jump — and the seven-court semi-finals. On Friday, Charles Lenford Jr. and Josh Sobota in the discus throw, along with finals from the track events.
The top ranked men in the finish are Lance Lang (No. 4 in the 100 meters and No. 8 in the 200 meters), Keaton Daniel (No. 4 in the pole vault), Tai Brown (No. 8 in 100 meter hurdles). ) and the 4x400m relay (no. 4).
The Wildcat women, ranked 19th nationally, have 11 entries on Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, MollyLeppelmeier will compete in the hammer throw final along with nine semi-finals. In Saturday’s action, Annika Williams can be seen in the high jump and the finals of the running events.
The top-rated Wildcat women are Masai Russell (National No. 9 in the 100m hurdles and No. 14 in the 400 hurdles), Annika Williams (No. 11 in the high jump), the No. 11-rated 4xl400 relay and the No. 13l ranked 4×100 relay.
Scheme:https://goducks.com/documents/2021/5/21/Meet_Schedule_NCAA_Championships.pdf
Live results:https://dt8v5llb2dwhs.cloudfront.net/Outdoor/2021/index.htm
Men’s starting lists:http://rtspt.com/ncaa/d1outdoor21/men_start.htm
Women’s starting lists:http://rtspt.com/ncaa/d1outdoor21/women_start.htm
Watch Wednesday: ESPNU and ESPN2
https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=ec282df6-c749-4e2d-96b3-c2f056aa43ff
Watch Thursday: ESPN2
https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=0a75ae81-3b45-4deb-abfc-07b894da91a3
Watch Friday: ESPN2
https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=116de509-6e71-4596-b5dc-46b4220bbdca
Watch Saturday: ESPNU
https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=48db631a-91dc-419e-a132-881bb3ec8d88
Here is the meeting schedule of Kentucky entries, listed in Pacific time:
|Start (PT)
|Wednesday Events
|Round
|Start list
|2.30 PM EVENING
|Men’s Hammer
|Final
|17:02
|Men’s 4×100 M Relay
|Semi-finals
|Ht2 of 3, Ln. 9: UK
|5:16 p.m.
|Men 1500 M
|Semi-finals
|5:30 PM
|Pole vault men
|Final
|Keaton Daniel
|17:32
|Men’s 3000 M Spire
|Semi-finals
|18:02
|Men’s 110 M Hurdles
|Semi-finals
|ht. 3 of 3, Ln. 5: Tai Brown
|6:15 pm
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|Final
|18:16
|Men 100 M
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 3: Lance Lang
|6.30 pm
|Men’s long jump
|Final
|Fl 2, #7: Trey Causey III
|6.30 pm
|Men 400 M 400
|Semi-finals
|ht. 3 of 3, Ln. 2: Dwight St Hillaire
|18:44
|Men 800 M
|Semi-finals
|7:00 pm
|Men’s 400M hurdles
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 5: Kenroy Williams
|19:10
|Shot put men
|Final
|Fl 2 of 2, #2 CharlesLenfordJr, #7 JoshSobta
|7:14 pm
|Men’s 200 M
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 9: Lance Lang
|7:38 pm
|Men 10000 M
|Last
|8:18 pm
|Men’s 4×400 M Relay
|Semi-finals
|ht. 2 of 3, Ln. 6: UK
|Start (PT)
|Thursday Events
|Round
|Start list
|1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON
|Women’s Hammer
|Final
|Fl 1 of 2, #1, MollyLeppelmeier
|15:32
|Women’s 4×100 M Relay
|Semi-finals
|ht. 3 of 3, Ln. 5: UK
|15:46
|Women 1500 M
|Semi-finals
|ht. 2 of 2: Tori Herman
|4 p.m.
|Pole Vault Women
|Final
|4:02 p.m.
|Women’s 3000M Steeplechase
|Semi-finals
|16:32
|Women’s 100M hurdles
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 3: Maasai Russell
ht. 2 of 3, Ln. 9: Faith Ross
|4.45 pm
|Women’s javelin throw
|Final
|16:46
|Women 100 M
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 9: Celera Barnes
|5:00 p.m.
|Women’s long jump
|Final
|5:00 p.m.
|Women 400 M
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 9: Megan Moss
|5:14 p.m.
|Women 800 M
|Semi-finals
|5:30 PM
|Women’s 400M hurdles
|Semi-finals
|ht. 1 of 3, Ln. 8: Maasai Russell
ht. 3 of 3, Ln. 2: Faith Ross
|17:40
|Women’s Shot Put
|Final
|17:44
|Women 200 M
|Semi-finals
|18:08
|Women 10000 M
|Last
|18:48
|Women’s 4×400 M relay
|Semi-finals
|ht. 3 of 3, Ln. 8: UK
