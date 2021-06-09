Evolutionary dynamics of sex-linked genes expressed in cricket brain and gonads





Abstract Sex-dependent gene expression, particularly sex-dependent expression in the gonad, has been linked to the rate of protein sequence evolution (non-synonymous for synonymous substitutions, dN/dS) in animals. However, in insects, sex-directed expression studies remain focused on a few holometabolic species, and in addition other important tissue types such as the brain remain underexposed. Here we studied sex-linked gene expression and protein evolution in a hemimetabolous insect, the cricket Gryllus bimaculatus. We generated new male and female RNA-seq data for two sexual tissue types, the gonad and the somatic reproductive system, and for two core components of the nervous system, the brain and the ventral nerve cord. We report several core findings from a genome-wide analysis. First, testicular-biased genes had accelerated evolution, compared to ovarian-biased and unbiased genes, which was associated with positive selection events. Second, although sex-dependent brain genes were much less common than they were for the gonad, they showed a striking tendency for rapid protein evolution, an effect that was stronger for the female than for the male brain. Furthermore, some sex-linked brain genes were linked to sexual functions and mating behavior, which we believe may have accelerated their evolution through sexual selection. Third, a tendency for a narrow width of tissue expression, suggesting low pleiotropy, was observed for sex-dependent brain genes, suggesting that relaxed purifying selection, which we speculate, may allow greater freedom to develop adaptive functional protein changes. The findings of rapid evolution of testis-biased genes and male and female-biased brain genes are discussed with regard to pleiotropy, positive selection and the mating biology of this cricket. Declaration of Competing Interests Interest The authors have declared no competing interests.

