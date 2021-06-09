Sports
At the top of this: milestone moment for football training center
Up came, in Stricklin’s words, “facility planner” and head football coach Dan Mullen‘, who, in his comments to the crowd of several hundred in attendance for the center’s ceremonial “top-out,” made a promise that attendees already knew or were aware of it after entering the massive two-story building. .
“This facility will meet the Gator standard,” Mullen said. “The standard for being the absolute best at everything we do.”
Within the hour, the last bar bending to the top of the expansive atrium entrance, and signed by Mullen, Steve Spurrier and a host of other dignitaries were lifted into place by crane, officially reaching the $85 million, 142,000-square-foot facility and is expected to be ready for occupancy in the spring of 2022.
.@CoachDanMullen signing the last piece of steel to complete the Bill Heavener Training Center! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/k6SxOxq1D6
Gators Football (@GatorsFB) June 8, 2021
Reaching the pinnacle took an estimated 50,000 man-hours, with the first piece of steel being placed on March 30 on the former grounds of baseball’s McKethan Stadiumback. That’s a 70 day run.
“Let’s all get back to work now,” Mullen shouted. “We are ready to move in.”
The wait will be worth it.
And not just for football players.
A beautiful front quadrant section of the Heavener Center will be open to all UF student athletes and feature some of what Mullen called “wow factors” including a dining room, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming and golf center, as well as a resort-style pool area (65,000 gallons) with basketball and multi-purpose lawns and volleyball courts.
Yes, Mullen was very involved in designing and designing a facility. “I didn’t pick out the backsplash and stuff,” he admitted that there are not just state-of-the-art weight and training rooms (13,000 square feet, all linked to the Indoor Practice Facility), but a place where volleyball, soccer, basketball players can all play. come to socialize.
“One of the wow factors for us was designing a way to create great interaction for all of our student athletes so that our football players can be close to Olympians, record holders and national champions,” said Mullen, who last week agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season. “I’ve always believed that a big contribution to the 2006 national football team was the 2006 men’s basketball team and the interaction they had. When you look at those things and think about those things, if you have this interactive place, I want our players to be around all these other successful people. We have that at the Hawkins Center academically. I just think the way we interact with other student athletes at the University of Florida sets us apart from other schools.’
That said, of course, the football component is why the facility is being built, with the Gators finally on track to move out of the outdated designated football space at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The football areas are designed to allow the team to operate at the highest level of efficiency, relative to logistics.
The saying “Location, location, location” doesn’t just apply to real estate. Mullen used it to make the practice fields, training rooms, nutrition and health posts, changing rooms and meeting areas as accessible and functional as possible. Those factors, with concepts borrowed from visits to other sports facilities and to corporate headquarters across the country, took precedence over aesthetics (but not at the expense of aesthetics).
“How do we maximize that with an incredible facility that is state-of-the-art, but the most efficient?” Mullen asked.
The answer to that question is in skeleton form for now, albeit in a building the size of two Walmarts stacked on top of each other.
And now is the pinnacle.
“When you invest in something of this magnitude, you only have one chance to get it right,” Stricklin said. “You want to make sure that the people who use it every day have everything they need to last a very long time.”
The facilities planner/head trainer is on it.
