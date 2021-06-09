MIAA sanctions boys high school hockey, play can start in fall 2021 play





High school boys’ hockey could be played in Massachusetts as early as fall 2021. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council endorsed a vote to sanction Boys High School Field Hockey, closing the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Rules Governance process for the 2021-2023 regulation period. This ratification allows boys’ teams to compete in a 7 vs. 7 format. Hockey for boys was put forward in 2020 in the MIAA Rule Change Proposals package by the associations’ Associate Executive Director Sherry Bryant, and the MIAA Field Hockey Committee voted in favor of the proposal in May 2020. In the rationale for the proposals, it states that including boys’ hockey as a recognized sport would help create justice. We respectfully ask for support for the punishment of boys’ hockey to enable the structure of this boys’ path and make it available to individual schools and co-op programs that want to move forward, the sections read. We recognize that in the absence of viable gender-specific programs, all high school players can participate in current High School Field Hockey programs, ensuring equal opportunity for all, while gender-specific programs are being developed. Massachusetts state law has recognized that boys are allowed to play field hockey in high school and mixed-gender teams as long as the school complies with Title IX. The new boys’ hockey sanction will allow individual schools or co-op teams to add gender-specific boys’ hockey teams, according to the MIAA. If a school does not offer both a boys’ and a girls’ team, schools may still set up mixed-gender teams, under state law as set forth in the MIAA Handbook. To know that we have opened the path for growth of this incredible sport in our state and perhaps beyond is very exciting!, Bryant told USA Field Hockey earlier this month. With this approval, we are now continuing to partner with USA Field Hockey to educate and support schools interested in adding boys’ hockey to their athletic offerings.

