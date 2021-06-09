The Bulkley Valley Pickleball Club and the village of Telkwa are hosting an introductory pickleball workshop later this month.

On June 26, community members can attend the workshop at the Joseph F. Dockrill Memorial Rink in Telkwa.

According to the Village, the club painted two pickleball courts on the Dockrill Rink in May.

Two pickleball nets have been purchased for club use, the village added.

Volunteers from the club will give the introductory workshop for free, weather permitting, from 10am to 11:30am

Residents aged 15 and older can register for the workshop by sending an email to The BV Pickleball club.

According to the village, community members can apply as a couple or as a family if there are four members aged 15 and over.

Paddles, nets and balls are provided and the workshop is limited to 16 people.

Anyone interested in joining the Club and Canadian Pickleball Association online for $25 per person per year.

Pickleball is a racket sport that combines the elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.