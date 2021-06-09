hawks vs. 76ers Score: Live NBA Playoff Updates as Trae Young and Atlanta Try to Win Game 2 in Philadelphia

After taking Game 1 down the road, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to take full control of the momentum in their Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. While Joel Embiid was able to adapt and play in Game 1 despite the meniscus injury he is dealing with, it wasn’t enough for Philadelphia to get over the hump as Atlanta was able to shut them down at the Wells Fargo Center for a 1-0 lead in this series. Entering the fourth quarter of the game in Philadelphia, we have a good one on our hands as the 76ers have a slight lead over the Hawks.

Just as he did against the New York Knicks in the first round, Trae Young led the way for Atlanta in Game 1, especially in the beginning. Young relieved the Sixers for 25 points and seven assists in the first half alone, finishing the game with 35 points and 10 assists. In the process, Young became the first Hawks player ever to score 35 points and 10 assists in a playoff game. He also got a lot of help from John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovi, as the duo scored 42 points and eight rebounds together. On the other hand, Embiid started for the Sixers, played 38 minutes and scored a game-high 39 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

