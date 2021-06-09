Tuesday court round-up Cricket bat and police battle

The Tuesday court round-up comes from Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

howzat

A man accused of using a cricket bat to damage seven different vehicles in Dundee has been remanded in custody.

Kevin Low reportedly smashed the vehicles’ windshields and mirrors before rushing toward police while detaining the bat on Thurso Crescent on Saturday.

The 35-year-old allegedly damaged a Renault Captur before shattering the windscreen of a Suzuki SX4 and the rear window of a Kia Rio.

Low, at Strathcarron Place, allegedly used the bat to smash the rear window of a Volkswagen Golf, the windscreen of a Vauxhall Astra and the driver’s door mirror of a Toyota Corolla.

He would also have targeted the front and rear windows of an Audi A1.

On Charleston Drive, Low is said to have yelled, cursed and challenged members of the public and police officers to fight before attacking the officers while holding a cricket bat.

Low made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody after the case continued for further investigation by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Threesome charged by police

A police officer is said to have had his eye hollowed out after being repeatedly hit in the head.

Declan McMillan, 18, is accused of assaulting PC Tony Weed during an incident on Findowrie Street, Dundee, on Monday.

The teenager is said to have cut his eye and repeatedly kicked him in the body.

Prosecutors allege Lisa Clark, 43, and Jason McMillan, 44, were also involved in obstructing police officers at the same time.

Declan McMillan is said to have repeatedly hit PC Weed in the head before attempting to push him down a flight of stairs.

Clark allegedly tried to prevent Jason McMillan from being arrested by freeing him from PCs Greg Dempster and Leanne Boyack.

The younger McMillan reportedly lashed out and refused to be handcuffed.

Jason McMillan is accused of running up to cops and wrestling them.

The trio, all from Findowrie Street, made no plea when they appeared before the Dundee Sheriff Court.

Their case was continued for further investigation by Sheriff Richard McFarlane, who released them on bail.

Takeaway ‘attack’

A trial has been set for a man accused of biting and spitting at a pick-up worker.

David Conroy also allegedly racially abused Mohammad Laayouni on October 31 at Momos Pizzeria, Balmoral Street, Dundee.

Conroy denies having repeatedly yelled and cursed at employees and refused to leave the store.

It is alleged that Conroy, of Hilltown Court, repeatedly punched Mr Laayouni on the head and body, wrestled him to the ground, repeatedly spat at him and bit him in the hand.

The 21-year-old is said to have made racist remarks against Mr Laayouni and police officers.

Conroy appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty and Sheriff Gregor Murray set a trial for January.

Also…

Fife pedophile Logan Chapman claimed he downloaded despicable child abuse material in an attempt to trap other perverts.

Ryan McKeever tried to rob a taxi driver in Dundee after letting him drive from Glasgow, via Perth. The Glenochil inmate has been warned that he faces further jail time.

The murder trial of Annie Temple was again postponed if charged Sandeep Patel has not received the results of a Covid-19 test. He is accused of killing the Fife 97-year-old in her Kingskettle home.

Former Dundee University Rector Craig Murray has been granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court against his denied eight-month prison sentence. The blogger violated strict confidentiality rules that protected witnesses during the Alex Salmond trial.

In case you missed it

Monday round-up Chainsaw and stab claim in the center

Friday round-up Meat thief coffee attack and kebab shop rammy

Thursday round-up The 250 slap and a stark plastic bag proposal

Wednesday raid Doctor attacked and threat with petrol bomb