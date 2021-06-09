Michigan football coaches kicked off a crazy month of recruiting

DETROIT — The COVID-19 pandemic sparked an unprecedented 14-month recruiting window that changed the landscape of the recruiting experience for both coaches and players.

With the dead period lifted on June 1, college coaches are now navigating another wrinkle on the hiring calendar.

As the NCAA moves into a quiet period from June 1 to July 31 — punctuated by a dead period from June 28 to July 24, coaches can communicate and evaluate prospects on a college campus, a vital part of the hiring process that was halted in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The NCAA has also issued a waiver to allow on-campus assessments during unofficial visits during day camps and clinics in June and July this year. That means more players to talk to and evaluate, but without extra days to do that.

It’s crazy because it’s in the month when you have camps at the same time, Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua told a small group of reporters at a Wayne State camp in Detroit on Monday. So were at camp and then back to receive recruits. It’s just non-stop.

Michigan coaches have already covered a lot of miles this month and will not slow down in the coming weeks.

Since June 1, Jim Harbaughs’ staff has been present in several satellite camps that span many corridors of the country, whether locally in Eastern Michigan and Ferris State or out-of-state in Atlanta, Miami or Memphis, Tennessee.

The Wolverines will also host dozens of prospects on campus every weekend in June for official and unofficial visits, excluding Detroit Day last Wednesday, where about 25 to 30 prospects from metro Detroit toured the campus and interacted with coaches.

Nua said he’s ecstatic to see recruits face-to-face again, but noted that this month will be a drag for college coaches to achieve everything they want during a small window on the hiring calendar.

It’s so great, Nua said of the end of the dead period. (See) not only recruits but only people. It’s nice to just have interactions and conversations and shake hands, hug people

I feel like I’m rusty, you know? I mean, still good at saying hello to people. It’s like forgetting that 40 hours go by quickly. It’s just a good reminder to get back into the recruiting game.

In addition to an overhaul of its coaching staff this offseason, Michigan has also made several additions to its recruiting department in an effort to gain more high-profile prospects. It hired former Wolverines defensive lineman Courtney Morgan as director of player personnel, while it promoted former analyst Aashon Larkins as director of recruiting. Michigan continued to bolster the department last month with Christina DeRuyter hired as director of campus recruiting and operations and Sydney Sims coming on board in the role of director of strategic communications and branding.

Coupled with a youth movement on Harbaughs’ staff with the hiring of his new assistants, and Nua said he is confident in the program’s revamped hiring approach.

Every time you get fresh blood and new ideas, it helps you see things differently, he said. It’s been really fun.

It remains to be seen whether the changes will also lead to changes directly. Michigan, which currently has seven players in the 2022 class, has not received a verbal pledge since April 20. But the program efforts, especially in the state, seem to be having an impact on recruits.

West Bloomfield 2023 four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring said he was impressed by last week’s Detroit Day event, a concerted effort by Michigan to make prospects in the state a priority.

Detroit Day went really well, Herring told MLive in a phone interview. I thought it was a very good event from the coaches. It was very welcoming. They just showed us around. It was a very open family atmosphere.

We just toured the entire campus. They took us to the facilities. We spoke to the strength and conditioning coach, as well as some of the recruits and coaches. We just had a great time.

As hectic as college coach schedules are this month, many prospects will be just as busy.

Haring, a top target in Michigan, said he has already attended camps in Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Notre Dame and has more planned for this month: in LSU, Auburn, Northwestern and Alabama, as well as another in Michigan.

It feels great just to be back on these campuses, Herring said. For many of my colleagues and I, it was a great experience during the opening week of personal recruitment.

