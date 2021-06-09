Sports
Camden Hills Boys, Brunswick Girls Claim Class A North Tennis Crowns
Two traditional high school tennis powers shook off high heat, humidity and challenges from Hampden Academy to capture the Class A North Championships at Lewiston High Schools Anita Murphy Courts on Tuesday morning.
The undefeated Camden Hills of Rockport boys won all five of their matches against the Broncos in straight sets, while the once-defeated Brunswick girls won the singles game to secure a 3-2 win.
Both winners will advance to the state finals on Saturday, but the experience will be nothing new to either program.
Camden Hills captured the Boys A North title for the third year in a row after making four consecutive appearances in the Class B final between 2014 and 2017 and winning it all in 2014 and 2015.
The Brunswick girls’ team has won its fifth regional Class A crown in the past nine seasons, a point highlighted by state championships in 2012 and 2013.
Camden Hills was led by junior Ezra LeMole, who defeated Hampdens Owen Flannery 6-3, 6-3 in a battle for the best seeds that both made it to the Round of 16 in this year’s State Singles Tournament.
Owen Markowitz pulled back from Oliver Bois 7-5, 6-1 at second base, while Noah Thackeray defeated Liam Castrucci 6-4, 6-3 at third base.
The Windjammers got off to a quick start in both doubles matches, with Lincoln Pierce and Kyan Mohammadi beating Will Airey and Finn Castrucci 6-1, 7-5 in the first doubles and Espen Wold and Liam ODwyer taking a 6-0, 6-3 win over Tate Clough and KJ Morse.
While it was in our favor in straight sets, it wasn’t without Hampden giving us a good hard-fought fight, said Camden Hills coach Jesse Simko.
Camden Hills (15-0) will face Wednesday A South final winner between No. 1 Kennebunk (14-0) and No. 2 Thornton Academy of Saco (13-1) for the state championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, also in Lewiston.
It’s one of those things where our kids were hungry for a state title last year and without having the season? [due to COVID-19] the hunger is still there, Simko said.
Hampden Academy, ranked No. 1 in the North, finished 13-2.
I told the boys [Monday] In the evening during practice, there were only four teams in Class A that were practicing at the moment and that is something to be proud of, said Hampden boys coach Tyler Ross. It was certainly a great season. All seniors in our team have a lot to be proud of and hopefully we can build from there next season.
Coach Mary Kunhardts Brunswick’s squad looked to be a formidable foe for the Hampden girls’ squad after bringing four players to the state singles round of 52 last month. That contingent included two seeded players at No. 7 Coco Meserve and No. 9 Anna Barnes, with Barnes reaching the Quarterfinals and Meserve making the Round of 16.
Brunswick’s singlet tandem of Meserve, Barnes and Ella Perham lost just five matches against Hampdens Mikiko Frey, Annika Bragg and MacKenzie Patterson respectively to take the team title.
Hampdens doubles teams also won in straight sets. Anna Schmidt and Sam Quesnel defeated Lisa Rand and Abby Sharpe 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles and Chandler Smith and Ella Baldwin defeated Emily Davison and Sadie Levy 6-1, 6-1 in the second doubles.
Brunswick (14-1) will play the winner of Wednesday’s South Girls’ Class A Final between No. 1 Falmouth (13-1) and No. 3 Kennebunk (9-3) in Lewiston at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for the state championship.
Hampden finished 11-4.
We only had one regular pre-COVID customer, so it was kind of a brand new team this year, said Hampden, girls tennis coach Rich Nutter. We lost our first two games and I thought this was going to be a pretty short season but they came together and won a lot of 3-2 games.
They just played hard and had fun and it worked well for them. I was happy for them to get the experience of playing in a championship game.
