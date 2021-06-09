Gareth Southgate’s culture secret that holds the key to England’s Euro 2020 – Townsend column | Football | Sport





England’s most important man in the past six years? Gareth Southgate. When I first joined the Three Lions squad in 2013, the atmosphere was completely different from the incredible buzz they have now. In the team hotel you used to eat, you ate quickly and then you went back to your room.

Downstairs, you didn’t really meet until the next time you had a team meeting, or for training. It was like a business trip where you only interacted with your colleagues when needed. When I was last on the England squad, in 2016, it was like a brotherhood. It was like leaving with your boys. You’d go down early for dinner, you’d joke some, you’d eat your dinner, you’d joke more. Then you would go to the games room and play some table tennis, some PlayStation and then play some pool. It was really like a brotherhood and Southgate’s role in that is key. He was clearly an international player himself in the not-too-distant past.

The core of the squad has been together for the past two or three years. Many of them were there in Russia. Then you can add to that the fact that the young players enter their first major tournament without fear. Guys like Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham. Players who will be excited to experience it for the first time. They won’t worry about all the noise at home or all the things that can go wrong at a big tournament. Full marks to Gareth for nurturing that culture where players can enjoy that level of confidence.

He managed to get the whole country on our side in 2018. He has been a miracle worker in what should have been an impossible job. The fraternity will only continue with the newer, younger players coming in. They must have made it through the youth system together. The generation before this group has spoken at length about getting bogged down by outside influences influencing their performances. However, this generation doesn’t have that baggage — especially the guys who have joined since 2018.

I am still looking at our squad and for me we are only second after France in terms of our quality and depth in all positions. So hopefully, with all our players available, Southgate’s England squad will be able to get into a nice training rhythm this week. Hopefully we can go into that game against Croatia fully focused, ready to go and ready to win. They won’t worry about their interrupted preparation. They will be fired up to get off to a great start.







