Lakers bring out a new wave of hockey talent

The Nipissing Lakers men’s hockey team has bolstered their depth up front and brought in a trio of new forwards for the coming season.

The Lakers have signed Derek Seguin, Charles Farmer and Theo Todd, all of whom have connections to northern Ontario.

Seguin makes his way to the Lakers after a strong junior career in the NOJHL with the Timmins Rock, while both Farmer and Todd come to Nipissing from the Laurentian Voyageurs, who unfortunately folded recently.

In Seguin, a former Hamilton Bulldogs pick, the Lakers get a 160-game veteran of the NOJHL, all with the Rock, where he amassed 95 goals, 87 assists and 182 points, along with 153 minutes of penalties.

He also posted 27 points in 22 playoff games during his four-year junior career.

“I’m a two-way forward, my strength is my game in the corners and along the boards. My expectation for myself this year is to come in and learn as much as I can, another step means another chance to prove myself to my team and the coaching staff,” Seguin said.

The native of South Porcupine, ON, has been the captain of the Rock for the past three seasons, adding leadership to his offensive prowess.

He was also a first-team all-star, top defensive striker, and eligible for the 2018 CJHL Top Prospects game.

“I chose Nipissing because of the reputation it has built for developing players and for the overall satisfaction of their experiences – reaching out to past and current players,” explains Seguin.

Seguin is enrolled in the psychology program when school begins in the fall and looks forward to both the athletic and academic aspects of college.

“Derek joins us after several strong years at Timmins. A tough player with a very good attitude will be a welcome addition,” added Mike McParland, Lakers head coach.

Charles Farmer is a Skilled striker who is going to have a big offensive season with the Terrebonne Cobras, where he scored 86 points in just 48 games – including 35 goals and 51 assists.

This comes after scoring 67 points in 44 appearances for the Cobras during the 2018-19 season.

In total, he collected 59 goals and 99 assists for 158 points in just 93 games during his QJHL career.

Farmer was also qualified for 12 games with the Val-d’Or Foreurs of the QMJHL.

“I consider myself a good skater, very strong on the puck, attacking striker who can also play a good defensive game. My greatest strength is my hockey IQ,” Farmer said.

“I think we have a good young team. I expect our team to have a super competitive identity and to be a difficult team to play against.”

He calls Blainville, QC his hometown, and is excited to get a second chance to play in the OUA and qualify for the Lakers.

“Unfortunately I had to switch from Laurentian because our hockey program was ending, but I chose Nipissing because I like the mentality here and I think we are moving in the right direction to be successful,” he said, adding that he is enrolling in the psychology training. “In addition, I think the campus and our facilities are quite nice and it suits me well.”

In the same situation as Farmer, Theo Todd planned to adjust for the Voyageurs in the fall, but he had to change his plans and the Lakers eventually became the benefactor.

Todd will join the Lakers after spending four seasons in the CCHL with the Smith Falls Bears and a brief stint with the Brockville Braves.

In total, he had 43 goals and 77 assists, good for 120 points, as well as 88 penalty minutes.

Todd also added two points in five playoff games.

“My expectations for myself have always been high. I always try to set new goals and by getting this opportunity it will test my skills in a new competition,” said the attacker.

“As for the team, Coach McParland has responded very positively to their drive and competitive nature as a team. I think this will work to my advantage as a hockey player and I look forward to the road ahead, push to a championship to win while I work to graduate to the next furlough from hockey.”

Originally from Kemptville, ON, Todd will be in business when school begins in September.

Todd is confident that his style will translate into success for both himself and the team when he takes to the ice with his new teammates.

“My strengths are my vision and speed and I consider myself a playmaker,” explained Todd.

“I chose Nipissing for a wide variety of reasons – from the academics to their campus, all revolving around their amazing hockey program that they have carved from future years. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to getting things started.”

Lakers head coach Mike McParland believes these three players will add much-needed depth to the program, giving his lineup some strong options heading into next season.

“We had a number of players in contact with us from Laurentian and knew how disappointing it was for them that their program was cancelled. We wanted to help and give these student athletes a chance to live the experience in college,” said McParland.

“Both Theo and Charles bring elements that we believe will help our team. Theo is a player who brings speed and tenacity as well as offensive potential. Charles has the traits and skill level to be a goalscorer. We welcome them both.