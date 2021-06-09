Sports
A new top manager has a lot to process at the French Open
PARIS Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, took off his mask and leaned into the conversation at Roland Garros at a large table on Tuesday morning.
Three months later, Moretton’s term isn’t exactly off to a flying start. The French Open, run by his organization, has been blessed with sunshine for most of its first ten days, but not much else.
Pandemic restrictions have reduced the number of spectators allowed on the grounds and severely curtailed revenues, just as the federation had to pay back hundreds of millions of euros borrowed for the recent renovations at Roland Garros. For the first time in history, not a single French singles player made it past the second round. The main story of the first 10 days of the tournaments was not the matches that were played, some excellent, but the matches that never started.
There was the second round withdrawal of Naomi Osaka, the brightest rising star in the women’s game, after a disagreement with Moretton and other Grand Slam tournament leaders over media duties. Roger Federer, still the greatest equalizer in the men’s game at 39, retired after three rounds to preserve his post-operative right knee and his energy for Wimbledon.
But Moretton, who was once good enough to take on Bjorn Borg at the French Open (losing), didn’t complain about his timing during an interview in the presidential box with an expansive view of the main stadium, Philippe Chatrier Court, no matter how empty.
I came in at a time when the situation is very difficult because of the pandemic and the results in French tennis, he said. But at the same time, I see that as an extraordinary opportunity. Because we have a saying that when you are at the bottom of the pool, you should definitely go back to the surface.
Moretton defended the handling of Osaka’s second-placed refusal to participate in press conferences and other mandatory media duties, an announcement she made via social media ahead of the French Open that surprised Grand Slam officials.
Osakas initial announcement mentioned a need to preserve her sanity, without providing details. According to several tennis officials, Osaka has not responded to multiple requests to further explain the situation. She was fined $15,000 for skipping a post-match press conference in Paris. Moretton and the leaders of the three other Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon and the Australian and United States Opens, then issued a stern statement warning of escalating penalties, including a possible ban from the tournament if she continued to abstain.
I think we did very, very well, Moretton said, adding that officials had hoped to avoid the eviction of Osaka. The goal was not to punish her. It was to say clearly: here’s the rule.
Osaka withdrew the following day via social media, explaining that she had suffered long bouts of depression since winning the US Open in 2018.
Rennae Stubbs, a former player who is a coach and ESPN analyst, said the French federation had handled this horribly. She and other former players said officials should have shown more sensitivity and avoid public threatening to punish Osaka.
I think we would have continued to fine her, Moretton said. I don’t think we would have gone to a tougher sanction because we understood the situation. But it’s the rule. The rule is to be fair to all players.
Osaka has since announced that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from the tour.
Moretton, 63, said he was concerned about players’ mental health. The issue she raised is a real issue, a real talking point, he said.
But he also said he was concerned about maintaining equal treatment for players and the ability of the news media to report on the sport.
Maybe we’ll change the rules, and then everyone will only come to the press if they want to, Moretton said. You will see that not many will come.
Everyone will be their own journalist, he added, speaking when they want to speak, saying what they want to say, only responding to questions they want answered. And I think it’s a serious problem. So yes, of course against measures that will provide players with help and support, but let’s keep the freedom of the press to ask a question that may be inconvenient and that interests the public, who are the ones who support the athletes and the personalities .
As for Federer’s withdrawal, Moretton said he had too much respect for Roger to question his decision. Federer was not fined for the withdrawal. Guy Forget, the tournament director of the French Open, told French news organization Lquipe that Federer had cited his knee as an official medical reason for his withdrawal.
Everyone wants to see him play for as long as possible, Moretton said. We know he will be 40 soon. It will be difficult. We can see it, and he knows it himself, and he must save himself.
Moretton plans to build stronger ties with the other Grand Slam tournaments and create more unity that will give tennis leaders a stronger collective voice. The stern statement about Osaka may have been a product of that zeal.
The French federation, under its previous president, Bernard Giudicelli, disrupted the sport last year by moving the start of the French Open from May to September without approval from other tennis entities. The tournament was also pushed back a week this year, but Moretton insisted that this be done in consultation with other tennis leaders.
The week-long delay this year was made to allow more fans into the tournament’s second week, when French government restrictions were eased. The number of spectators allowed on the pitch will more than double from 5,300 to 13,000 on Wednesday and Thursday, and Moretton said there would be 5,000 spectators in Chatrier for both singles finals.
The last night without fans was Tuesday, when fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5 in a quarter-final.
Our match was the match of the day and Roland Garros preferred Amazon over people, Medvedev said, referring to Amazon Prime Video, which has broadcast the nightly sessions in France.
At an event that normally draws 38,000 spectators a day, revenues are still well below par. In 2019, the tournament raised 260 million euros, or about $316 million. In 2020, it brought in about €130 million, and Moretton said the numbers would be similar this year.
We will be hit hard, he said.
Government aid and loans and the federations’ large reserves have softened the blow and, most importantly for Moretton, maintained financial support for tennis clubs and leagues in France.
Moretton retired from managing sporting events and made two long trips to Nepal before being persuaded by friends to run for president of the federation.
Although he is from Lyon, he also considers Roland Garros his home. At age 12, he slept in a tent on the property when he played in a national junior tournament. He later lived on the property for a year, sharing a small house with other aspiring French professionals, including Yannick Noah.
Noah won the French Open in 1983, making it the last Frenchman. Moretton will now try to help develop Noah’s successor and make sure the rest of his four-year term goes more smoothly than the start.
