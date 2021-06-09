A new top manager has a lot to process at the French Open

PARIS Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, took off his mask and leaned into the conversation at Roland Garros at a large table on Tuesday morning.

Three months later, Moretton’s term isn’t exactly off to a flying start. The French Open, run by his organization, has been blessed with sunshine for most of its first ten days, but not much else.

Pandemic restrictions have reduced the number of spectators allowed on the grounds and severely curtailed revenues, just as the federation had to pay back hundreds of millions of euros borrowed for the recent renovations at Roland Garros. For the first time in history, not a single French singles player made it past the second round. The main story of the first 10 days of the tournaments was not the matches that were played, some excellent, but the matches that never started.

There was the second round withdrawal of Naomi Osaka, the brightest rising star in the women’s game, after a disagreement with Moretton and other Grand Slam tournament leaders over media duties. Roger Federer, still the greatest equalizer in the men’s game at 39, retired after three rounds to preserve his post-operative right knee and his energy for Wimbledon.