Seven for Durango Girls Tennis – The Durango Herald

Courtesy of Darren Tarshis Durango High School’s girls tennis team poses for runner-up in the 4A Region 8 tournament after finishing second in Grand Junction last week. Seven demons qualified for the state.

Boughton, three doubles teams on their way to Pueblo

With a runner-up finish in the 4A Region 8 Girls’ Tennis Championships, the Durango High School girls’ tennis team qualified three doubles teams and one single player for this week’s CHSAA Class 4A State Championships in Pueblo.

Led by undefeated No. 1 singles star Emma Aubert, the Grand Junction Tigers won the regional tournament at Colorado Mesa Universitys Elliott Tennis Center in Grand Junction last weekend. The Tigers qualified a total of nine players for the state championship tournament.

DHS saw many of its own players work their way into regional championship matches, and the top two places in each region advanced to the final tournament. That gave the Demons seven players who were qualified for state in total.

Win or lose, we’re going to be watching the tournament all day because six of our seven kids we bring to Pueblo are undergrads, said DHS head coach Darren Tarshis. Our goal every season is to see how many children we can reach. Some years we can bring almost all of them, and seven this year is pretty good. Those undergrads who are going to declare and be exposed to high-level tennis and be a part of it will help our program.

Durango had a doubles team that claimed a regional title. It came to No. 4 double with Hazel Cleaves and Ellie McLean, who won the championship game 6-1, 6-4 against Grand Junction Centrals Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisz.

This year marks the first year either of them has played tennis in high school, and they entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed. They lived up to expectations, Tarshis said. They are very excited and relieved to win, and now they get to play at the state.

When the parentheses were released on Monday, Cleaves and McLean were told they would face Denver South’s Lina Murane and Laney Pearson in the first round of the two-day tournament on Friday.

They have the advantage of winning a region and playing against an opponent who finished second in their region, Tarshis said.

Durango will have Mia Boughton on the number 3 singles. She fell 6-0, 6-2 to Grand Junctions Charlie King in the regional title match. Next, the senior DHS captain will face freshman Taylor Stadjuhar of Class 4A powerhouse Cheyenne Mountain in the first round on Friday.

It’s a tennis dynasty on Cheyenne Mountain, Tarshis said, speaking of his alma mater and coach Dave Adams. It’s going to be a tough match. I talked to Mia about it today and she knows it’s going to be a high level tennis. But Mia is the senior playing a freshman, and that’s an advantage, and a freshman playing singles at Cheyenne Mountain is going to have some pressure.

Durangos No. 2 doubles squad of Adwyn Cuwen and Juliet DiGiacomo will also head to the state after finishing second in the regionals. They fell in a tough three-set match (3-6, 6-2, 6-3) against Grand Junctions Lizzie Ballard and Emma Rose in the regional final. Now the Durango duo will see Remi Peck and Meredith Waters of Kent Denver on the first lap of the summit.

Adwyn and Juliet go with the expectation of winning after being close to winning their position in the regions against a really good team, Tarshis said. They won’t be surprised to see two Kent Denver freshmen.

The number 3 doubles championship in the regional competitions also came down to a third set between Durangos Eleanor Clark and Adelaide Cady and Grand Junctions Kinya Tate and Madi Sites. After losing the first set 6-4, Clark and Cady rallied to win the second set 7-6 with a 7-1 tiebreak. But Sites and Tate would regroup to win the third set 6-2 and win the match.

Clark was a reserve player for Durangos Lola Bradshaw, who was withdrawn from the regional games due to health reasons. It is believed Bradshaw will be cleared to compete in state and retake her place alongside Cady when they meet Lovelands duo Brianna Fava and Sierra Lammers in the first round of the state tournament.

We’ve seen this year that tennis can really be a team sport at times, Tarshis said. Clark played more tennis than anyone on the team this year with many JV matches and filling in varsity every time there was a quarantine. She practices and stays sharp in case of need. Her name will appear on that regional runner-up plaque for her role this season.

