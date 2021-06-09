Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for June 8th June

There are two games in the NHL on Tuesday, with the Hurricanes looking to hold off on home ice elimination against the Lightning, and the Avalanche hosting the Golden Knights in their stalled 2-2 series. With 15 goals in the last two games between Carolina and Tampa Bay, there is potential to become the highest scoring game. Here’s a look at the daily fantasy landscape ahead of the action at DraftKings.

All stats from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.

Top Line Stacks

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Gabriel Landeskog ($6,400) – Nathan MacKinnon ($9,200) – Mikko Rantanen ($7,900)

Colorado’s big line has been held in check in successive games, so look for the tide to turn on Tuesday. Expect head coach Jared Bednar to find creative ways to use MacKinnon, Rantanen and Landeskog in favorable fights on the ice to ease the kickback. Plus, before the two-game slide, the trio racked up an elite 15 goals, 19 assists and 68 shots through Colorado’s first six postseason games.

Hurricanes vs Lightning

Andrei Svechnikov ($5,300) – Sebastian Aho ($7,000) – Teuvo Teravainen ($4,900)

Facing elimination, Aho, Svechnikov and Teravainen will be key to Carolina for one more match. The trio have also recorded a rock-solid three scores and nine assists in the past three games. Plus, the combined cap hit doesn’t break the bank, and there’s exposure to both Carolina’s power play units.

Superstar to build around

Steven Stamkos, TB at CAR ($6,100) – The Lightning captain has found the scoresheet in eight of his past ten games, scoring five goals, eight assists and eight power play points. Interestingly, Stamkos salary is well below the top options, so there’s a lot of value here.

Violation Value

Martin Necas, CAR vs TB ($4,200) – Currently, amid a four-game drought, Necas is a bounce-back candidate on Tuesday. Hes registered an impressive 13 shots, 18 tries and six individual high-danger scoring opportunities within the four game span, so the 22-year-old wing has had quality opportunities.

Reilly Smith, VGK at COL ($3,900) – It was a respectable postseason for Smith. Hes registered two matches and four helpers through 11 contests and is currently riding a three-game point streak. Smith is also stuck in a scoring role and likely has a positive regression ahead of him. His post-season shooting rate of 8.3% is well below his 13.0% over four regular seasons with the Golden Knights.

stud keepers

Philipp Grubauer, COL vs. VGK ($8,100) – After winning six of his first seven playoff starts with a serve percentage of 0.941 and a GAA of 1.86, Grubauer had a tough Sunday, conceding five goals. There is clearly the potential for a rebound display, and this paycheck is probably not high enough considering how well Grubauer has played all season.

Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK at COL ($7,500) – On the other side of the Colorado-Vegas contest, Fleurys’ salary is definitely too low. After all, he has a .924 save percentage and 1.79 GAA during the playoffs after posting .928 and 1.98 marks during the regular season.

Value on Defense

Mikhail Sergachev, TB at CAR ($4,000) – Despite an average ice time of 22:21 per game (1:41 with the man advantage), Sergachev has registered just two assists in 12 playoff games. Hes capped 30 points in each of the past four regular seasons, so expect a positive offensive regression for the talented blueliner.

Brayden McNabb, VGK at COL ($2,700) – A low salary consideration with quite the fantasy floor, McNabb returned to action in Game 4 after clearing COVID-19 protocols and missing the previous five games. He is not a consistent offensive contributor, as he has only scored eight points over 41 regular season games, but he can move the needle in the shots and block columns.

Power Play Defender

Cale Makar, COL Vs. VGK ($6,100) – The 22-year-old defender has regularly ran in the NHL blueliners in points per 60 minutes for the past two seasons. Makar has also amassed six points, eight shots and six blocks in the first four games of the series against Vegas. If Colorado breaks out in Game 5, Makar will impress.

Victor Hedman, TB at CAR ($6,000) – Another high-end option, Hedman was almost automatic in the postseason with 11 points, 25 shots and 21 blocks in 10 games. His fringe numbers and go-to role 24:40 ice age per game with 3:29 on the power play bolster his profile on high floor and high ceiling.

