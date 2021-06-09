CAMSOC: Vietnam postpones SEA Games 2021 to next year





The Cambodian SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) said the 2021 Southeast Asian Games will be postponed until next year after organizers faced difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) sent a letter to its counterpart in Cambodia to postpone the event until July 2022. The other NOCs in the region received the same letter. The 2021 SEA Games were originally scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam. But this is not official yet. The SEA Games Federation is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss the matter. A final decision will be released after that, said CAMSOC Secretary General Vath Chamroeun. Earlier, the VOC assured the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia that the Games will go ahead according to plan. But apparently the challenges on the ground are too difficult to overcome. Vietnam is grappling with a worsening health crisis. Hanoi and 11 other places that will host the Games were hit hard by the latest outbreak in the community, according to Vietnamese media reports. Training programs were disrupted and there were delays in site preparation due to the pandemic. SEA Games events will also be held in Ha Nam, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Pho Tho, Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh, Hai Duong, Vnh Phc, Ninh Bnh and Haiphong City, provinces. Last week, Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin suggested that the Asean nations should co-host the upcoming SEA Games. The SEA Games has only been interrupted once. The 1963 SEA Games (then known as Southeast Asian Peninsular Games) were canceled due to political instability in Cambodia (host nation) and disagreements with the International Amateur Athletic Federation. More than 10,000 athletes, coaches and sports officials from Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia will fly to Hanoi for the 2021 SEA Games. According to CAMSOC, Cambodia plans to send a delegation of 500 people to the event. The participants will compete in 40 sports including judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, kickboxing, kurash, muay thai, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, water sports, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, billiards, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, canoeing, chess, xiangqi, cycling, dance sports, fencing, golf, gymnastics, handball, shooting, shuttlecock, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, volleyball, vovinam, e-sports, soccer, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu. Keywords: 2021 SEA Games, CAMSOC







