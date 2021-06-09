College softball – Florida’s sloppiness and aggressiveness put Seminoles on the brink of WCWS title

OKLAHOMA CITY — The face of Florida’s tenacity is a 19-year-old freshman with a seven-line bio, with “dreams of becoming a dentist” as one of the key highlights, hitting a 0.167 batting average in 10 NCAA games. tournament games en route to Tuesday night’s Women’s College World Series championship series.

Kalei Harding hit last in order, which was supposed to relieve the pressure, and after that all she had to do was play in front of 12,000 fans, with about 11,500 clamoring for No. 1 Oklahoma.

“Less pressure on the number 9 spot certainly helps,” Harding said. “But honestly, it’s just keeping a short memory and knowing I can do it. It only takes one pitch.”

Harding took a throw over the wall from left field and another to the hole in right center field. She racked up four runs, threw a runner in third place and led tenth-seeded No. 10 Florida State to an 8-4 upset over Oklahoma on the first night of the best-of-three championship series.

The Sooners came into the night with the video game’s offensive numbers, the six batters to hit more than .400 and the one-season homerun record in sight. They did hit two home runs — a tie within one of Hawaii’s 2010 record of 158 — but they eventually became irrelevant in a game where they were outrun, outhit and outhit by a team with only one .300 batter in the line. up.

Kalei Harding batted out of the number 9 in the Florida state lineup and went 3-for-4 with four RBI’s, including a two-run homerun. Alonzo Adams-US TODAY Sports

The 49-11-1 Seminoles were the aggressors, hitting 11 hits and rushing the base trails all night, diving around the field. The warm, humid night was full of drama, and although Oklahoma was trailing 7-0, the Sooners never seemed real – not until FSU’s Josie Muffley violently collided with OU catcher Lynnsie Elam in the top of the seventh collection.

It looked as if OU had escaped the inning when Hansen tagged Muffley as she plunged toward home plate. But the home plate umpire called her safe for obstruction, leaving the Sooners in a four-run hole that they were unable to overcome.

Muffley, who has endured a severed shoulder, a broken back and a broken ankle in her career, lay in the sand for a few terrifying moments. But she eventually got up alone and underwent the concussion protocol. She did not return to the field, although FSU coach Lonni Alameda said Muffley has been checked out by a doctor and is “going to be okay.”

The Seminoles shuffled through their infield after Muffley, their short stop, left the game, but didn’t miss a step. When Jocelyn Alo doubled to the right midfield wall, Sydney Sherrill, who is normally third baseman but moved to second, fired a relay throw home that nailed Tiare Jennings to the plate.



1 Related

“You can’t wait,” said OU coach Patty Gasso after the game. “You can’t sit back and wait. And when you’re on a stage like this, you just have to play well. We just wasted time; not quite ready, not very loose in swinging.

“Now, (I) don’t take anything away from the state of Florida. They just taped it to us, the bottom line. I mean, they were good tonight. Everything they did was solid. Defense was pretty solid. Pitching, very “Good. Their attack was just absolutely on point with just about everything they did. Aggressive base run. We have to make plays. We didn’t make plays.”

The Sooners tried to be aggressive in the bottom of the second inning, when Nicole Mendes tapped on a pop-out and rushed to third base. But she was foiled by a rifle from right fielder Harding. Minutes later, Harding hit her homer and made it 4-0 in the fourth inning with a two-run double.

Three years ago, when the state of Florida won its only national championship, Harding was a high school student watching the game on her cell phone during a travel ball. Alameda isn’t surprised she’s now at the center of the Seminoles, with one national championship win. The freshman has played in a variety of positions this season and batted all over the order. Alameda said Harding is so experienced right now that she’s essentially a sophomore.

Like Oklahoma, Florida State had to win four consecutive elimination games to reach the championship. It didn’t have the powerful attack to fall back on like the Sooners. Alo and Jennings have come together over the course of the season themselves to defeat the Seminoles.

“I don’t know if anyone has ever played in this area unless you’re playing at home in Oklahoma for a national championship. It’s a different story with that second level. It echoes. It’s really cool. And I was so proud of us all of them.” FSU coach Lonni Alameda

They pinned their hopes in the circle on Danielle Watson, a pitcher who statistically becomes the FSU’s No. 3 starter. Watson held the Sooners hitless for the first three innings and when she ran into problems in the sixth inning, she cleared the way for Kathryn Sandercock, who was out of a jam with two to two.

“(The audience was) incredible. It’s incredible for the game,” Alameda said. “I don’t know if anyone has ever played in this area unless you’re playing at home in Oklahoma for a national championship. It’s a different story with that second level. It echoes. It’s really cool. And I was so proud of us all of them even me i know i have coached a lot of games and been to a lot of places but there are many times i think wow this is so loud this is so cool for our sport and all our kids took it just absorbed in it and felt completely at ease in the moment.”

Even with the home crowd, Oklahoma faces a daunting task that, according to ESPN’s Stats and Information, only 1 in 5 WCWS teams that have lost the first game has ever done.

But no team has beaten the Sooners twice this season.

“I choose this team anyway,” Mendes said. “This team is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been a part of. And we know how to fight. So I think when we come out tomorrow, it’s not just our backs against the wall, I know who’s in my team I know who’s in my lineup I know who can come in and squeeze And I know who’s in our bullpen And I see that and I’m like, this is the team I want This is the team that can do it.”