Blue Earth citizens concerned about tennis courts | News, Sports, Jobs





BLUE EARTH — Discussing various topics related to recreational facilities in the city took up much of the time of the Blue Earth City Council meeting on Monday evening, June 7. A group of citizens, including both adults and children, attended the meeting and spoke about plans for the city’s tennis courts during the public comment portion of the meeting. The group expressed concern that the tennis courts in Putnam Park could be removed due to their poor condition. Allan Hansen, who coaches tennis for younger children, Stacey Haase and Tina Prescher all spoke about the courts used by young people and families. Mayor Rick Scholtes told the group that the city is working with the school to build eight new courts in the high school. ‘We have a committee investigating this’ said Scholtes. “We’ll probably still have something in Putnam Park, which could also be a few tennis courts, or pickleball and basketball courts.” Scholtes said the city was told three years ago that the current six courts would only last three years, so the city is working on plans to replace the courts. Refurbishing the current courts could cost as much as $346,000. The cost of eight new courts was estimated at $800,000 or more, but Scholtes said the commission should get exact cost figures in the next 60 to 90 days. David Kittleson reported on another recreation area project that is underway, which is a single-track bike path. Kittleson said the track will be built along the Blue Earth River on the north side of Leland Parkway, from near the rest point to Main Street. The course, which is 2.9 miles in length, winds back and forth along the river and is located on both private and city-owned land. Board members and Kittleson spent some time discussing liability issues and concerns, but no decisions were made at the meeting. City officials will investigate the matter further. On the agenda at Monday evening’s meeting, the council: — Reviewed the city’s dog ordinance and voted to make some changes to it. The municipality has increased the number of dogs allowed in a household from two to three. Any more than three dogs in a household is considered a kennel, and kennels are not allowed in the city limits under the ordinance. — Heard a report from the city engineer, Wes Brown of Bolton and Menk. Brown reported on the progress of the city’s various street projects, the Safe Routes to Schools project, and an alteration order needed for work to complete the Sailor Street project in 2020. Brown also reported that a grant application for potential street work on Giant Drive and another on Rice Street had both not been approved for state funding at this time. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox







