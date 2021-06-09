Great hockey is the goal for Lindsay Hofford





Hockey is back in season as the pandemic is definitely coming under control. Meanwhile, Lindsay Hofford hasn’t missed a goal yet. NOBLETON, ONTARIO, NORTH AMERICA, June 8, 2021 /ENDdresswire.com/ — Lindsay Hofford knows that hockey will come back when the world opens up again? Like everything else in this world today, hockey operates under pandemic safety guidelines. The CDC monitors how sporting events and the like are showcased and conducted. That means it’s a state-to-state matter. Hockey is an international sport, so guidelines are drawn up accordingly wherever it is played. These specifications are under the auspices of the NHL and CHL, respectively. Practicing social distancing and wearing masks is expected at intervals in each location to adhere to local guidelines. Like other professional sports, hockey has also used “bubble scenarios” for its athletes. Along with millions of other enthusiasts, Lindsay Hofford waits for a full return to normal. Lindsay Hofford has a key player in both NHL and CHL hockey for decades. At the same time, he founded his own hockey organization. Pro-Hockey Development Group offers both elite training and world-class hockey development. Founded by Lindsay Hofford in 1992, it is a pure development consortium. Their website touts that their “strength lies in” their “understanding of the different stages young athletes must go through to reach their full potential”. That is the key to success for the organization, but also the key for its customers. The development group provides hockey development and training programs. It is possible to enroll your entire local hockey team for this world-class training. The programs are available in several major cities in the United States (Detroit, Michigan, Boston, Massachusetts, Buffalo, New York, Rochester, New York, Chicago, Illinois, Dallas, Texas, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada). In addition, you will find programs from the Pro-Hockey Development Group in Toronto, Ottawa and other major cities in Canada.

Lindsay Hofford is a leading voice in hockey today. With stints with several professional hockey teams under his belt, Lindsay Hofford developed the experience needed to win matches. Much more than that, he has a real adoration for the sport and wants every participant to achieve their personal greatness. He understands that this requires a lot of work and perseverance. That is why the Pro-Hockey Development Group is so close to his heart and passion.

Hockey is undoubtedly in Lindsay Hofford’s blood. Two of his sons have played the sport collegiately. According to NHL.com, he has personally coached more than 150 current or former NHL players. The illustrious list of professional athletes he has mentored includes Mitch Marner, Victor Mete, Steven Stamkos, Corey Perry and Quinn Hughes. These well-known players have played under or trained with them.

Doing what you love ensures that you never miss the important goals. This has been a mainstay for this gentleman all his life. Being a professional coach wasn’t enough for his hockey hunger. With the Pro-Hockey Development Group, Lindsay Hofford can adequately feed his appetite for the great sport of hockey. sources

