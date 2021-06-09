Small town, big hits: eight-man soccer in rural Oregon | Sport

Pilot Rock, a logging town of only 1,500 residents, is located in eastern Oregon just off Highway 365. The Rock, as it’s known by locals, sits right at the base of the Blue Mountains, a mountain range that stretches all the way to southeastern Washington.

Within a few blocks of the city, all the essential businesses are tucked away: supermarkets, a police and fire station, banks, a church and a high school. Pilot Rock High School is home to the Rockets, a soccer team run by head coach Mike Baleztena.

Baleztena coaches an unconventional form of football: eight-man football.

The eight-man game is a high-scoring, fast-paced iteration of the sport, with a few tweaks to make up for smaller roster sizes. It is the game that has become a central pillar in the Pilot Rock community.

In traditional football, one player will stick to only one position, both defensively and offensively. In eight-man football, the quarterback on the other side plays on the defensive side, the running back plays on the defensive back, and many of the men on the line play both sides. Often there are not enough men for substitutes, so many will play the whole game.

Tanner Corwin, a quarterback at Pilot Rock, had a total of 68 touchdowns, making him eighth all-time in the state of Oregon. He broke his school record for most touchdowns in a six game against Ione last month.

During Corwins’ freshman year, he played strictly defensive and special teams. In his sophomore year, Corwin stepped in as a quarterback. In addition to playing quarterback, he played cornerback and even got into special teams. The only time he came off was during timeouts and breaks between quarters.

In his junior and senior years, Corwin was only on special teams.

Only 15 players complete the team roster, so camaraderie is crucial.

Once we’re on the field, everyone gets along because we’re all brothers, Corwin said. Everyone gets super close because maybe we had about 15 people this year.

Although eight-man football is known for its fast-paced action, it carries a stigma. Since eight-man teams come from very small schools, many college recruiters don’t even bother to visit. Players like Corwin, no matter how dominant they are, rarely get the attention of programs, let alone scholarship offers.

The impressive accolades and statistics that have built up Corwin’s football resume will almost certainly go unseen. Players like him and others from eight-man programs fly under the radar during the recruiting season, despite abundant talent.

Baleztena sends the local colleges like George Fox, Lewis & Clark and Eastern Oregon highlights of his players, but none of them will give his players a look.

You have to play so well, it doesn’t look like you belong. said Baleztena.

Baleztena firmly believes that his quarterback can play at the next level. He just needs to help him get on the radar.

He’s a six-foot tall, great, smart boy, and I’m trying to find a place for him now, Baleztena said. But there are all these 6A level quarterbacks that they want to look at first.

With Pilot Rock playing in a 1A, small school conference, many college scouts overlook them for larger 11-man programs in 5A and 6A divisions.

Terry Corwin, Tanners’ father and the team’s assistant coach, shared similar feelings about the bias.

I’d like to see more scouts in the smaller schools, Terry said. There are those handfuls of children who are missed.

Hoping to get rid of that stigma against the sport, Baleztena, Terry and Tanner Corwin all had their own posts when it came to what they wanted people to know about eight-man football.

But more importantly, they wanted people to know what Pilot Rock football is all about.

We have always been known as a hard-hitting team. I always tell the boys to keep working hard and we’re on to the next part, Terry said.

I wish more people would come and see it, to see what it’s really like, Tanner said.

The only message Id put out is that if no one has ever seen an eight-man football game, Baleztena said, they should go outside and watch it.