BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks knocked out in state quarter-finals by Edina





Fulfilled their billing, the Hornets knocked out the unseeded Lumberjacks in a 7-0 win Tuesday at the Class AA state team tournament hosted by Prior Lake High School in Savage. The boys have done well. Many of their current opponents from Edina are very good tennis players, very talented, said BHS head coach Kyle Fodness. You could say this is all year round for them. They play all the time. Four Edina players — No. 2 Matthew Fullerton, No. 4 Oskar Jansson, No. 7 Otto Schreiner and No. 8 Nolan Ranger — are ranked in the AA top 10 class, the most of any team. We know it was the underdogs, said Fodness of the teams mentality. We know that this is a pretty tough task in terms of numbers. But hey, just go out there and let it rip. Temperatures on the fields nearly reached triple digits for the afternoon game. The third doubles team of Max Harris and Jack McNallan pushed the Hornets the hardest, taking Humza Chaudhri and Andy Aasen to a 12th game in set one. The Lumberjacks eventually lost the set 7-5, 6-1. They’ve really improved, both of them, Fodness said. Max has really improved and has been very stable all year round. And Jack has really worked on his forehand and his serve. He played some great service games. Elsewhere in the doubles, Michael Dickinson and Logan Jensen fell 6-2, 6-0 against Schreiner and Luke Westholder in the No. 1 match, while John McNallan and Casey Rupp lost a 6-1, 6-1 match to Edward Revenig and Julian Thym in the No. 2 match. Section 8AA singles champion Filippo Buffo held out against Fullerton at No. 1 singles, but lost 6-0, 6-2. Filippos’s game was the longest 6-0, 6-2 game I’ve ever seen, said Fodness. It took forever because a lot of the points were so competitive. Jansson and Ranger each took 6-0, 6-0 victories over Noah Johnson and Isaiah Cerven, at number 2 and 3 singles respectively. Andy Norman beat Jacob Fuhrman 6-0, 6-1 in the fourth singles. Bemidji finishes with a 15-4 record and as the Section 8AA Champion in one of the most memorable seasons in the program’s history. Buffos’ time at the state tournament is not over yet. The senior from Italy opens Thursday, June 10 at 8 a.m. the Class AA Individual States Tournament in singles against Oronos Matias Maule at Prior Lake High School. Edina 7, Bemidji 0 singles No. 1: Fullerton (EDI) def. Buffalo 6-0, 6-2 No. 2: Jansson (EDI) def. Johnson 6-0, 6-0 No. 3: Ranger (EDI) def. Cerven 6-0, 6-0 No. 4: Norman (EDI) def. Fuhrman 6-0, 6-1 doubles No. 1: Westholder / carpenter (EDI) def. Dickinson/Jensen 6-2, 6-0 No. 2: Revenig / Thym (EDI) def. dude. McNallan / Rupp 6-1, 6-1 Good. 3: Chaudhri/Aasen (EDI) defeats. Harris / Yes. McNallan 7-5, 6-1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos