Know the rivals of the Indian table tennis players

World No. 63 Manika Batra will lead India’s women’s singles campaign in ping pong at the Tokyo Olympics.

Since winning the gold in singles and leading the charge for gold against previously undefeated Singapore in the women’s team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Manika Batra is seen as a messiah for the sport in India.

A few months later, she also won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games with veteran Sharat Kamali, establishing herself as one of the top competitors in Asia.

After winning the ITTFs Breakthrough Star award in 2018 – the only Indian to have done so to date – Manika Batra has delivered a consistent performance at various ITTF World Tour events.

Manika already has some Olympic experience – she played in Rio 2016, where the then 21-year-old was eliminated in the first round.

The girl from Delhi qualified for her second Olympics in the Asian qualifiers. Manika has a great shot at an Olympic medal as he is seeded 61st and will need to progress through the qualifying rounds to make it to the Round of 32 when the top tier teams start competing in Tokyo.

However, Manika Batra is no stranger to a few setbacks and she will face stiff competition to finish on the podium.

Mima Ito (Japan)

Top performance: Rio 2016 bronze medalist (women’s team) and eight ITTF World Tour titles.

What makes her special? With China dominating women’s table tennis at the Olympics and winning every gold medal, it will take a very special talent to improve their streak and Mima Ito could be the answer.

Mima Ito is considered the greatest threat to Chinese table tennis and became one of the youngest Olympic medalists when she helped the Japanese women’s team to bronze in Rio 2016.

Mima Ito broke into the top 10 in the world at the age of 14 and is now placed third for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mima Ito is only 20 years old and has started the Olympic year in a blistering way. She won the WTT Contender and WTT Star Contender in Doha, Qatar in March and reached the final of the Japanese National Championships.

Chen Meng (China)

Top performance: Four-time champion of the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020); ITTF World Cup Champion (2020); World Championships Silver Medalist (2019)

What makes her special? After pronouncing herself by winning the World Junior Championships in 2011 and breaking into the top-10 in 2013, Chen Meng is one of the top players in the world.

With a star-studded Chinese team denied her a place in Rio 2016, Chen Meng recovered by winning the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in 2017 and 2018 and finishing at No. 1 for the first time in 2018.

Since June 2019, Chen Meng has not given up that spot, taking four consecutive ITTF World Grand Finals titles when she took the crowns in 2019 and 2020.

Chen Meng had a great year in 2020, winning her first ITTF Women’s World Cup title and the All China National Championships, along with her win in the ITTF Grand Tour Finals.

Although she hasn’t played in 2021 when China withdrew from a few tournaments, Chen Meng will finally make her Olympic debut at the age of 27.

Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico)

Top performance: Two-time Pan American Champion (2019, 2020)

What makes her special? Adriana Diaz became the first female Puerto Rican table tennis player to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympics when she was just 15 years old.

Adriana Diaz, ranked 16th for the Tokyo Olympics, is now the highest ranked non-Asian player in the world rankings.

Adriana Diaz, who trained in China in her early years, has popularized the sport in Puerto Rico through her consistent appearances in ITTF World Tour events.

She became the first Puerto Rican to win the Pan American Games in 2019 and defended her title in 2020.

Adriana Diaz is expected to put up a tough fight against Asian favorites like China and Japan, making her a fierce competitor for Manika Batra.