Virender Sehwag Launches Experiential Cricket Learning App CRICURU

India’s star cricketer and opener Virender Sehwag has launched CRICURU, an experiential learning app that aims to redefine and revolutionize the cricket coaching experience in the country. CRICURU claims to be a pioneer in AI-based cricket coaching in India and offers its users a personalized learning experience. The curriculum for each player was personally developed by Virender Sehwag along with Sanjay Bangar, former Indian player and batting coach of the Indian cricket team (2015-19). With international cricket reaching new heights in technology-led innovation, Sehwag believes there was a need for India to join the bandwagon and provide a similar experience to aspiring cricketers. Founder Sehwag, says: “At CRICURU, our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. Carefully designed, our curriculum provides access to coaching experts from around the world to provide an uninterrupted coaching experience to aspiring cricketers aligned with international cricket standards. CRICURU also gives parents the chance to partner with their children as they work towards achieving the skills required for a professional career in cricket, Sehwag added. CRICURU, an AI-based mobile web application, is designed to help young people learn to play cricket through masterclasses from 30 hand-picked player coaches from around the world such as AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes. With approximately four hours of curated video content with each coach, learning is evaluated using custom AI-driven technology that objectively and continuously assesses performance to show progress. With proprietary features such as coaching videos, AI/ML analytics and Dial-A-Coach, with a niche of sports learning AI/ML based video bank of cricket legends and engaging simulations, CRICURU aims to create an affordable expert cricket coaching platform. The app’s co-founder, Bangar, says: “The vision behind CRICURU is to provide access to cricket coaching for people living all over the country, even level 2 and 3 cities, which can be easily accessed from the comfort of your home. be reach. With the penetration of smartphones and the internet increasing, this only makes it more accessible to aspiring enthusiasts. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices. Each class of CRICURU includes extensive pre-recorded video content and offers a combination of demonstrations and interviews in which the coach shares his experience and learnings with users about how they navigated success, failure and fame. Users can login to www.cricuru.com to subscribe, the subscription fee starts from Rs 299 for a duration of one year.







